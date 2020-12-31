Iconic North Park sporting goods store closes after 80 years

SAN DIEGO — The clock has run out on A&B Sporting Goods, a shop that’s been a part of the North Park community for nearly 80 years.

“Honestly, I knew one day this was going to come,” owner Gregg Schloss said.

The store reopened in May after the shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Schloss said he even dipped into his savings to keep it going.

But in November, he announced that it would be closing for good at the end of the year.

“I knew as soon as the COVID thing knocked out all the youth sports from little league to high school kids,” Schloss said. “Those are our customers. I knew I was going to be in trouble right away.”

Schloss’ grandfather opened A&B Sporting Goods in 1941. Then his father, Joe, took over operations until he died five years ago. That left it to Gregg, who’d been working in the store for most of his life.

Even though they’re gone, Schloss said it’s his parents who’ve helped him make the decision to close.

“I kinda get a loud voice from both of them to get the heck out — don’t go broke trying to keep the legacy alive,” he said.

In the end, Schloss said he wants to thank all of the loyal customers and many also want to thank him, including a family who stopped in the shop earlier this week.

“He told me that my grandpa and dad would be proud of me,” Schloss said. “That was the best thing anyone could’ve told me.”