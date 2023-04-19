The first location in Randy’s Donuts history to debut an all-new ice cream donut sandwich is right here in San Diego. (Photo: Randy’s Donuts)

SAN DIEGO — Not only will this new donut shop be offering free glazed delights to its San Diego customers, but 25 lucky people will win free donuts for a year during its grand opening.

Los Angeles-based Randy’s Donuts, which was founded in 1952, has made its way south with a brand new storefront set to open its doors on Wednesday, May 3. The iconic donut shop can be found at 3737 Murphy Canyon Rd. at Aero Drive, right off Interstate 15.

The shop is best known for its giant 32-foot rooftop donut at the original location in Inglewood and it appears that trademark will be honored at this new location in America’s Finest City.

A spokesperson for the the shop says the space will feature a special interior 3D Randy’s Donuts atop a mural of the San Diego skyline, including the Coronado Bridge. Get a sneak peak in the image below.

The shop says customers can enjoy a variety of donuts and coffee while lounging on couches and comfortable seating.

As a sweet hello, Randy’s Donuts will be offering sugary promotions on its opening day. For starters, a free glazed raised donut will be offered to every for person who walks through the doors from 6 a.m. to noon.

Also, the shop says the first 50 people to enter the store who say the code phrase “I LOVE COFFEE” will be rewarded with a custom Randy’s Donuts San Diego travel coffee mug. Customers can bring the mug back to the San Diego location for a free drip coffee refill anytime through the end of 2023.

It doesn’t end there — 25 lucky customers will win free Randy’s Donuts for a year during their grand opening celebrations. Other door prizes will also be awarded throughout the day.

The sweetest promotion comes in the form of an all-new ice cream donut sandwich. San Diego will be one of the first locations in Randy’s Donuts history to serve what the shop described as “a warm Randy’s donut filled with either vanilla, chocolate or strawberry locally made ice cream.”

The new Randy’s Donuts shop is franchised owned and operated by restaurateur Emilio Támez, a San Diego native who also founded Sadie’s Hand-Crafted Ice Cream in Chula Vista.

“It is my great privilege to introduce these incredible donuts to the San Diego community,” said Támez. “The timing of the opening is exciting as we will be able to support celebrations happening throughout May and June from Mother’s Day to graduations to end of year beach parties with coffee carafes and donuts by the dozen.”