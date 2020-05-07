Ice cream shop holds grand opening during pandemic

SAN DIEGO — In a time where so many businesses are hurting, one local ice cream shop decided to hold its grand opening during the pandemic.

Ice cream shops have been allowed to operate during this time with takeout orders only, but Mr. Trustee Creamery just opened Wednesday and was very well received on the hot day.

“I feel like right now especially this is a really nice treat to be able to not only support a local business, but get some ice cream out of it too,” said customer Alec Corbitt.

Mr. Trustee Creamery was set to open in March, but after a lot of consideration by the owners and questions from the public about when it would be opening they decided there was no better time than now.

“How better than to do it with ice cream of all things. I think we all crave it in one way or another good days, bad days, so it’s something that we can add with the summer heat and some positivity more than anything,” said Sophia Hussain, Director of Operations for Trust Restaurant Group.

Customers could be seen socially spaced and lined up steadily throughout grand opening day. Orders were being placed through a takeout window, so the shop’s design fit well within current guidelines.

“We have eight flavors of scooped ice cream and then we have three flavors of soft serve,” explained JEREMY HARVILLE, EXECUTIVE PASTRY CHEF for Trust Restaurant Group.

Mr. Trustee is part of Trust Food Group which operates four other eateries in San Diego. When the pandemic hit they temporarily closed operations, but got back to offering some of their most popular food items for take out about two weeks ago out of Fort Oak, also in Mission Hills. That location is open Wednesday through Sunday.

The ice cream shop is going to be open seven days a week from 4 to 9 p.m. and is only accepting credit cards to limit contact with customers.