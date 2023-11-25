SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of San Diegans headed to neighborhoods across the county on Saturday to shop local on “Small Business Saturday” ahead of the holiday season.

The occasion, which is observed every Saturday after Black Friday, celebrates all things local, encouraging people to support independently-owned stores in their neighborhood.

Neighborhoods across the county — from Carlsbad to Chula Vista — went all out this year, offering special promotions, giveaways and deals to help draw people out to patron small businesses in the area.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria even made an appearance in North Park Saturday morning to encourage residents to celebrate the unique, local shops in their neighborhood during the holiday shopping season.

“The message is very clear today, San Diego: as you do your holiday shopping, please shop local,” Gloria said. “You’re going to shop where you’re going to shop, but I want you to pause for a moment and think ‘Can I support that local business that’s in my neighborhood? Can I just walk up the street and support a business that I know is employing fellow San Diegans?'”

Small Business Saturday was started by American Express in 2010. Since then, it has served as a way to create awareness about the impact shoppers have when they buy “small” year-round —whether they physically visit stores or shop online.

“This year, I think meant the most … (since it’s) our second year coming out of the COVID year, so seeing people getting out and supporting really means a lot and it’s crucial to small businesses to have them sustain themselves,” Michele Gonzalez, co-owner of Mila North Park boutique, told FOX 5. Gonzalez and other small local business owners in the area pulled out all the stops with deals on their goods and services to get people in their shops.

“I think promoting it makes a difference, a good reminder, it does make a different in revenue,” Gonzalez added.

Over in Ocean Beach, the Main Street Association hosted a scavenger hunt for shoppers on Small Business Saturday. They encouraged people to check out one of the many local businesses in the neighborhood for a handful of prizes.

“The ‘Tis the season to shop local Ocean Beach’ program is really encouraging people to shop here and support their local community,” said Kristen Keltner with the OB Main Street Association. “We’re not against going to the mall. We’re not against shopping on Amazon, but if you can kind of maybe balance that out by shopping local it’s really, really important on so many levels.”

Going beyond Small Business Saturday, there is still plenty of time to support local business owners throughout the holidays. Some spots will be continuing holiday deals offered on Saturday throughout the remainder of the shopping season.