How to get free Rubio’s on National Fish Taco Day

SAN DIEGO — Tuesday is National Fish Taco Day, and Rubio’s Coastal Grill is celebrating the foodie holiday as well as its 39th anniversary by giving out free fish tacos.

At participating Rubio’s Coastal Grill locations, guests can get one free original fish taco with any purchase (excluding Taco Tuesday specials, sides and extras). Get the coupon on Rubio’s website, then show the QR code to be scanned at the register. If you’re ordering online or on the app, enter the code FISHTACO.

There’s an extra perk for Rubio’s Rewards Members: those who order on Jan. 25 will be entered to win a personalized shoutout from co-founder Ralph Rubio and $100 in free Rubio’s.

Heather Lake visited the Mission Valley location, where she spoke with Ralph Rubio about how he started the restaurant chain. Watch her interview in the video player above.