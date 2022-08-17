SAN DIEGO — The wildly popular bakery Nothing Bundt Cakes, known for the sweet treats in its name, turns 25 next month.

It’s celebrating by handing out free Bundt cakes. The first 250 people who arrive at a San Diego location on Thursday, Sept. 1 will get a free confetti “Bundtlet,” one of the bakery’s personal-sized cakes, the company said in a news release.

Each region in San Diego County has a location: There are four in the city, one in the South Bay, one in East County and two in North County. You can use the bakery’s interactive map to find yours.

Bundt cakes are known for their distinct, doughnut-like shape, which comes from a Bundt pan. The bakery offers full-sized cakes of 8 or 10 inches, the aforementioned Bundtlets (which you can buy in packs of three) and “Bundtinis,” which are roughly cupcake-sized.

The company’s founders, Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz, started the bakery out of their Las Vegas home kitchens in 1997. Now Nothing Bundt Cakes has more than 430 bakeries with locations in over 40 states and Canada.

In addition to the cake giveaway, the bakery will soon hold an online contest with big prizes. One lucky winner will get a $25,000 birthday party from a celebrity planning company. Twenty-five runners-up will receive a $100 bakery gift card. You can enter here, when more details are released Sept. 1.