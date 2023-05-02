SAN DIEGO — Dave’s Hot Chicken is slinging free sliders in honor of its sixth anniversary.

The fast-casual restaurant is offering the freebie deal to customers who download its new app.

The offer ends Tuesday, May 2 and the free slider reward must be redeemed by Sunday, May 7, according to Dave’s Hot Chicken. For more information, visit daveshotchicken.com.

Dave’s Hot Chicken started in an East Hollywood parking lot and has expanded nationwide, including five locations in San Diego County:

El Cajon: 1100 Fletcher Parkway

Escondido: 1268 E. Auto Parkway

Oceanside: 931 N. Milliken Avenue

San Diego – Mira Mesa: 10728 Westview Parkway

San Diego – Pacific Beach: 1001 Garnet Avenue

The restaurant’s menu ranges from chicken tenders and sliders to sides like cheese fries and kale slaw. Customers can choose their heat, from “no spice” to “reaper.”