SAN DIEGO — If you have been putting off getting your car washed, Thursday might be a good day to get it done.

Soapy Joe’s Car Wash will be giving free car washes to every car that comes to their new Convoy Street location in Kearny Mesa.

The Convoy Street car wash, Soapy Joe’s 20th location to open, will be giving out a free Magic Joe Wash to every customer, a $20 value.

Sticking with the 20 theme, every 20th car to go through the wash Thursday will also receive a free annual Magic Joe membership, a $385 value.

The Magic Joe membership includes unlimited washes, free vacuuming and other premium perks, Soapy Joe’s said.

You can find a full list of Soapy Joe’s locations in San Diego County here.

The free car wash event will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Soapy Joe’s located at 3803 Convoy Street.

A grand opening ceremony will also be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the new location. City Councilmember Kent Lee, partner dignitaries and Soapy Joe’s executives will be on hand to give remarks and a fundraiser will be held for Kearny Mesa High School, with $1 being earned for each car washed on the day.