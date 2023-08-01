CHULA VISTA, Calif. — It’s been one year and counting since hopeful chefs in San Diego County were able to turn their dream of starting an at-home restaurant into a reality.

For the past 365 days, people have been cooking up meals and serve to customers for takeout, delivery or even dine-in from home.

It’s been a game changer for small mom-and-pop shops like Tres Fuegos Cocina in Chula Vista looking to whip up some business at a less expensive cost.

“We’re searching for that one dish that takes you home or just satisfies something in your soul,” Diana Tapiz, who owns the so-called “mini restaurant,” said to FOX 5.

It’s the motto behind her business; to give customers a fresh, authentic meal that mirrors the unique satisfaction only provided by a home-cooked meal.

“I started this business because it was my mother’s dream. She really wanted to open up a food cart,” Tapiz said.

That dream turned into a different reality with a back story sure to serve up a tear and a smile.

“I started Tres Fuegos Cocina in her memory, she passed away four years ago, and I just connected to her when I started cooking her food, her recipes, it was a beautiful connection,” Tapiz said.

So far, her “mini restaurant” is one of the 63 permits issued by the county for micro kitchens in the area, which is part of the two-year temporary Micro Enterprise Home Kitchen Operations program otherwise known as the “MEHKO” program.

“This is a great program for people like me who don’t have experience in the restaurant business, but have great recipes,” Tapiz said. “My business has grown from home, and this is where I’ve been cooking for the past 20 years.”

However, the program does come with rules of only serving up to 30 in-person, take out or delivery meals a day for a max of 60 per week.

Before the pandemic, Tapiz brought her dream to a commercial kitchen, but had to quickly put it to bed after expenses added up. Thankfully, the story didn’t end there.

After a year of running her “mini restaurant” from home, that hope is a possibility so close, she can almost taste it.

“Taking that dream from your heart to the kitchen with people, which is what us cooks love to do ,is the most rewarding feeling,” Tapiz said.

According to the county, before the temporary authorization of the MEHKO program ends in February, county staff will return to the Board of Supervisors to provide a report and see whether or not they can make this permanent.