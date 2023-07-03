The exterior of the La Valencia Hotel circa 1940s. (Courtesy of Bay Bird Inc.)

SAN DIEGO — After a decade-long absence, the historic La Jolla Whaling Bar is set to make a splashing return to the La Valencia Hotel this year.

The La Valencia is a Spanish-style hotel that sits perched above La Jolla Cove on Prospect Street. Nicknamed “The Pink Lady,” hotel has been a landmark for the coastal neighborhood for nearly a century, after opening in December 1926.

The Whaling Bar, an iconic nautical-themed cocktail lounge, opened at San Diego’s “Pink Lady” about 20 years later in 1949, quickly becoming one of the most prominent spots in the county for star-studded events and notable regulars.

However, the bar closed in 2013 after new ownership took over, with the Café la Rue replacing the lounge during a major renovation of the property.

During its nearly 64-year tenure, the Whaling Bar welcomed famous San Diegans from Dr. Seuss himself, Theodore Geisel, to novelist Raymond Chandler and founder of the La Jolla Playhouse, Gregory Peck.

The new iteration of The Whaling Bar, which is once again taking over the street-facing spot in the hotel, will pay homage to the lounge’s storied history, with a design driven by the La Valencia team.

While the final concept for the bar’s renovation is still in the works, a spokesperson for the hotel says that beloved vintage touches from the original space will return when the lounge reopens, including several 1940s-era Wing Howard paintings.

Howard lived at the La Valencia hotel as a young bohemian artist, reportedly using paintings to cover part of his room and board.

An advertisement for the Whaling Bar at the La Valencia Hotel. (Courtesy of Bay Bird Inc.)

The interior of the Whaling Bar at the La Valencia Hotel circa 1940. (Courtesy of Bay Bird Inc.)

An advertisement for the Whaling Bar at the La Valencia Hotel. (Courtesy of Bay Bird Inc.)

Final design choices will be decided based on feedback obtained from a survey launched by the hotel, specifically asking San Diegans to provide input on what they think made the original Whaling Bar iconic.

The survey, which can be found here, will remain open through the end of the summer.

The new Whaling Bar’s day-to-day operations will be handled by operating partner, SDCM. The restaurant group also runs San Diego hotspots like Kettner Exchange, Grass Skirt, The Waverly and Captain’s Quarters.

The hospitality group will also lead the development of a cocktail menu and complementary bar menu by its award-winning team, including Bar Director Eric Johnson and Executive Chef Brian Rezikowski.

An opening date has not yet been set by the La Valencia team, however, a spokesperson said the renovation is expected to be completed by late 2023 or early 2024.