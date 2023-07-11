SAN DIEGO — The iconic LaFayette Hotel is reopening its doors Wednesday in the University Heights neighborhood.

The $31 million hotel project, which was purchased by CH Projects for $25.8 million in 2021, was under renovation for 10 months, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. It will feature eight new dining and drinking venues, the paper reported. Some of those amenities include a 24/7 diner, Oaxacan Mezcal bar and restaurant, upgraded pool area and bowling alley, among others.

Former car dealer and developer Larry Imig built the hotel in 1946, originally calling it Imig Manor. But that name changed to The Manor three years later when the hotel was taken over by Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels, and then was re-christened as the Lafayette in 1952.

“This is not merely a hotel. This is a living piece of history that we are all now a part of, and we’re working tirelessly to honor this institution by making our iteration the best it can possibly be,” the hotel said in an Instagram post.

The mid-century boutique hotel, located at 2223 El Cajon Boulevard, was the only hotel built during World War II.

“After the 8 freeway was built, the LaFayette saw a major decline in bookings and it was sold off to a slew of different owners. Thanks to a revitalizing project, in 2011, the LaFayette finally gained recognition as a historical landmark and was named in the National Register of Historic Places,” the hotel said.

Some notable guests who stayed at the hotel include comedian Bob Hope, along with Marilyn Monroe and a former U.S. president.

Room rates start at $299.