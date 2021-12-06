Hillside La Jolla estate with 18-person jacuzzi listed for $4.3M

LA JOLLA, Calif. – A large La Jolla estate surrounded by mature palm trees on a hillside with views of the Pacific Ocean is going to auction this week.

The current asking price of the property at 6617 Muirlands Drive is $4.3 million.

The 5,182-square-foot Mediterranean-style home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms on about half an acre of land, the Concierge Auctions listing shows. It has two balconies with sightlines to the ocean and the canyon, a chef’s kitchen with granite countertops and an outdoor jacuzzi that fits up to 18 people.

A five-bedroom, six bathroom La Jolla, Calif. estate is going up for auction on Dec. 10, 2021. The property, located at 6617 Muirlands Drive, currently is listed at $4.3 million. (Photos courtesy of Concierge Auctions)

Bob Buttaro, a business developer for the luxury real estate auction company, said those who have toured the property remark about the built-in fireplace on the main level of the home, effectively providing a communal area for visitors to gather.

He also noted the light inside the home is a major draw.

“It’s very bright in there,” Buttaro said. “We’ve had some days in San Diego where you get the marine layer in the morning and it hangs there. Without lights on, it’s still very bright and it draws in the colors and the skylights.”

Additionally, Buttaro said the home resides in a “very desirable and very tight-knit community.” It sits to the south of La Jolla Natural Park and is located about a mile from La Jolla High School and the nearby Muirlands Jr. High School and La Jolla Elementary.

Buttaro said the company expects to have done 30-40 qualified showings ahead of the auction and possibly up to seven qualified bids.

Bidding opens up at 4 p.m. PST Dec. 10 online here. Interested bidders will need to put down a $100,000 deposit and have a bank letter to back up any offers to purchase the property.

The auction remains open for five days and the winning bidder then will have 30 days to close on the sale.

Tour the home, with more photos, in the gallery above.