SAN DIEGO — A Starbucks location in Hillcrest has initiated the process of forming a union, becoming the second in San Diego County to join nationwide collective bargaining efforts with the coffee franchise.

Workers at the University & Richmond Starbucks announced the step Tuesday in a letter addressed to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan, stating that the store had filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to initiate unionization.

“As Starbucks continually cuts labor to increase profits, baristas suffer. We must work twice as hard for the same compensation; we are in a financial crisis; and our quality of life is poor,” workers at the Hillcrest location said in their letter.

This announcement comes about a month after an Encinitas Starbucks location, located right off Interstate 5 near Leucadia Boulevard, voted to unionize, becoming the first in the county and the 24th in California to take the step.

Collective bargaining efforts began at the coffee franchise back in December 2021, spearheaded by employees under the name, Starbucks Workers United. Since then, more than 300 of the company’s 9,000 domestic stores have established a union.

“We respect the right of all partners to make their own decisions about union representation, and we are committed to engaging in good faith collective bargaining for each store where a union has been appropriately certified,” Starbucks spokesperson Andrew Trull said in a statement to FOX 5 after the Leucadia location’s unionization.

The next step for employees at the branch will be to vote on whether or not to form the union. Then, Workers United will have to identify a representative for the store and send the company an initial bargaining demand, which would initiate contract negotiations.

According to the company, Starbucks officials have proposed more than 400 single-store bargaining sessions and has appeared in-person and ready to bargain at more than 105 sets of negotiations.

Starbucks Workers United has yet to reach a contract agreement with the company at any of the unionized stores.