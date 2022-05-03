Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor.

#30. Roy’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (843 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 333 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-7709

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Peohe’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,407 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1201 1st St, Coronado, CA 92118

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. The Marine Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (782 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2000 Spindrift Dr, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3237

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Herringbone La Jolla

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (564 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7837 Herschel Ave, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4408

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3382 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104-4535

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Cannonball

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (222 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3105 Ocean Front Walk FRNT Walk, San Diego, CA 92109-8726

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. World Famous

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,592 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 711 Pacific Beach Dr, San Diego, CA 92109-5028

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. King’s Fish House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (308 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 825 Camino de La Reina, San Diego, CA 92108-3203

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Rockin Baja Lobster

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (850 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3890 Twiggs St, San Diego, CA 92110-2842

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. South Beach Bar & Grille

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (511 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5059 Newport Ave Ste 104, San Diego, CA 92107-3019

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Crab Catcher Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (931 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1298 Prospect St. Suite 3A, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Osetra Seafood & Steaks

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (644 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 904 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6102

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Sally’s Fish House & Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (987 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1 Market Pl, San Diego, CA 92101-7714

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Water Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (554 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 615 J St, San Diego, CA 92101-7017

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. The Brigantine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (577 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2725 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92106-2730

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Duke’s La Jolla

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (928 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1201 Silver Star Way, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3609

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Oceana Coastal Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (683 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3999 Mission Blvd Waterfront at the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, San Diego, CA 92109-6959

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Bluewater Boathouse Seafood Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (806 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1701 Strand Way, Coronado, CA 92118-3004

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Island Prime

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,052 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1005

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Brigantine Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,553 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1333 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-2916

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Tom Ham’s Lighthouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (817 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2150 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1015

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. C-Level Lounge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,080 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1005

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,431 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1270 Prospect St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Crab Hut

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (426 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1007 5th Ave Apt 101, San Diego, CA 92101-5127

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Ironside Fish & Oyster

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (980 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1654 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2516

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. The Fish Market – San Diego

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,535 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 750 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-5806

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 789 W Harbor Dr Suite 158, San Diego, CA 92101

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. The Fishery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (399 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5040 Cass St, San Diego, CA 92109-1801

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (818 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 8990 University Center Ln, San Diego, CA 92122-1085

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Top of the Market – San Diego

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (622 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 750 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-5806

– Read more on Tripadvisor

