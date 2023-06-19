Canva

Highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in San Diego, according to Yelp

Theres something special about taking in a meal while enjoying the air outside, and it could even contribute to your happiness, particularly if there are plants around. During the pandemic, having outdoor seating was a lifeline for many restaurants, allowing them to operate both takeaway and dine-in services.

Many also used the opportunity to show off their personality with decor and furniture that fit their vibe. Are you partial to a luxurious fake garden? Or are you more into lawn chairs and tiki vibes?

Globally, many people may have associated the outdoor dining experience with the cafes of European cities or street food stalls in Asia. Travelers and locals alike often spend hours sipping coffee and eating delicious and cheap food. In the U.S., outdoor seating can take the form of small tables, semi-private nooks, or communal-style seating for the masses, like at a beer garden. Key to a good outdoor table is shade from the sun and, in urban settings, walls or barriers that can cut down on fumes and noise from nearby car traffic.

Restaurants may also play up other perks—like having a great view. The coronavirus pandemic also increased demand for outdoor heaters so restaurants could keep serving meals outside in the colder seasons. All these adjustments have led to more Americans rediscovering the pleasures of dining al fresco, away from the noise inside.

While a good chunk of pandemic-era outside seating may have shrunk back since the return to “normal,” many restaurants still have their prized patio tables ready for patrons. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in San Diego using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Petite Paleo Bakery

– Rating: 5.0/5 (53 reviews)

– Address: San Diego, CA 92126

– Categories: Custom Cakes, Gluten-Free, Cupcakes

#29. Ichifuji

– Rating: 5.0/5 (29 reviews)

– Address: 7530 Mesa College Dr Ste B San Diego, CA 92111

– Categories: Sushi Bars, Japanese

#28. Pop Pie – Pacific Beach

– Rating: 5.0/5 (31 reviews)

– Address: 829 Garnet Ave San Diego, CA 92109

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Desserts, Breakfast & Brunch

#27. kafe at the Abpopa

– Rating: 5.0/5 (33 reviews)

– Address: 3776 4th Ave San Diego, CA 92103

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Sandwiches, Coffee & Tea

#26. Kove Brewing

– Rating: 5.0/5 (101 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 9030 Kenamar Dr Ste 309 San Diego, CA 92121

– Categories: Breweries, Beer Bar, Gluten-Free

#25. Caffeine & Green

– Rating: 5.0/5 (35 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 3072 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92104

– Categories: Coffee Roasteries, Coffee & Tea, Cafes

#24. Fruteria EL Manguito

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 5961 University Ave Unit 314 San Diego, CA 92115

– Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies, Delis, Acai Bowls

#23. Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0/5 (71 reviews)

– Address: 4155 University Ave San Diego, CA 92105

– Categories: Ethiopian, African, Vegetarian

#22. South of Nick’s Del Mar

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 3387 Del Mar Rd San Diego, CA 92130

– Categories: Mexican, Cocktail Bars, Seafood

#21. Alfa Bakery

– Rating: 5.0/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: 8585 Commerce Ave San Diego, CA 92121

– Categories: Bakeries, Argentine, Desserts

#20. Sahara Taste of the Middle East – San Diego

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 3355 Adams Ave Ste A Inside Heights Market San Diego, CA 92116

– Categories: Salad, Mediterranean, Sandwiches

#19. Downtown Sushi

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 933 4th Ave San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Mediterranean

#18. Yukas Truck Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (11 reviews)

– Address: 4003 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92103

– Categories: Food Trucks, Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch

#17. Tandoori Vibes

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 6165 El Cajon Blvd Ste E San Diego, CA 92115

– Categories: Indian

#16. Jai Jus

– Rating: 5.0/5 (31 reviews)

– Address: 470 15th St San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Juice Bars & Smoothies, Vegan, Acai Bowls

#15. The Funky Frenchie

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 955 Harbor Island Dr Ste 200 San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Food Trucks

#14. Kazbah Tacos & Catering

– Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: San Diego, CA 91941

– Categories: Caterers, Mexican

#13. Carlitos Tacos Catering

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Tacos, Caterers

#12. El Cid Brewing

– Rating: 5.0/5 (19 reviews)

– Address: 2911 El Cajon Blvd Ste 2 San Diego, CA 92104

– Categories: Brewpubs, Gastropubs

#11. Ketolicious Eats

– Rating: 5.0/5 (20 reviews)

– Address: 10545 Scripps Trl San Diego, CA 92131

– Categories: Desserts, Cupcakes, Gluten-Free

#10. Patio Poblano

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 7287 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115

– Categories: Mexican

#9. The Place Catering

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 10785 Pomerado Rd San Diego, CA 92131

– Categories: Caterers, Delis

#8. Barbaric BBQ

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: San Diego, CA 92119

– Categories: Food Trucks, Barbeque

#7. Majorette

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: 6344 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115

– Categories: Sports Bars, Wine Bars, Gastropubs

#6. MAKE Projects

– Rating: 5.0/5 (41 reviews)

– Address: 3725 30th St San Diego, CA 92104

– Categories: Cafes

#5. Vegan Bloc Pizza

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 4389 Cartagena Dr San Diego, CA 92115

– Categories: Vegan, Pizza

#4. Mainely Lobsters and Seafood

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 8280 Clairemont Mesa Blvd San Diego, CA 92111

– Categories: Seafood

#3. FRSH Woodfired Pizza

– Rating: 5.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Address: San Diego, CA 92110

– Categories: Food Trucks, Pizza

#2. Key & Cleaver

– Rating: 5.0/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: 4727 University Ave San Diego, CA 92105

– Categories: Burgers, Beer Bar

#1. Chuckies

– Rating: 5.0/5 (5 reviews)

– Address: San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Food Trucks, Sandwiches

