SAN DIEGO — There’s something about a hamburger. The way juices from the freshly grilled meat gently dribble down your chin as you take that first bite into the succulent patty, seasoned to perfection. Something about the way the cheese curves along the sides, melting slowly over the ground-beef goodness placed gently between two buns.

While that certain something may always defy definition—what can be said for certain is that America, and what seems like the world, loves hamburgers.

Named after Hamburg, a region in Germany known for its cattle, the Hamburg steak was the first step toward what would become the sandwich we know and love today. Served on a plate (sans buns if you can believe it), the steak was said to have become popular during the Industrial Revolution after an influx of German immigrants into New York.

In order to make the food easier to consume for the workers on their breaks, a now unknown cook sandwiched the steak between two pieces of bread, and the rest as they say, is history.

While it may never be proven where the hamburger was first invented, what can be shown without a shadow of a doubt is that this deliciously simple sandwich is here to stay. Which got us wondering—who serves the best burger, and more importantly—where can we find them?!

To find the answers, Stacker turned to some of the experts at Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated restaurants for burgers in San Diego. To determine which ones made the rank we look at the number of reviews the restaurant has, as well as the average rating it received.

Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list—or if you will find your new favorite spot listed among them!

Yelp

#30. Nicky Rottens Bar & Burger Joint

– Rating: 3.5/5 (769 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 100 Orange Ave Coronado, CA 92118

– Categories: Sports Bars, Burgers, American (Traditional)

Yelp

#29. Happy Does Bar

– Rating: 3.5/5 (39 reviews)

– Adress: 340 Fifth Ave San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Bars, American (Traditional), Burgers

Yelp

#28. Henry’s Pub

– Rating: 3.5/5 (735 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 618 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Pubs, Sports Bars, Burgers

Yelp

#27. Gaslamp Tavern

– Rating: 3.5/5 (408 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 868 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Sports Bars, Burgers, Chicken Wings

Yelp

#26. Bub’s at the Ballpark

– Rating: 4.0/5 (1314 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 715 J St San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Sports Bars, Burgers, Chicken Wings

Yelp

#25. Shake Shack Little Italy

– Rating: 4.0/5 (221 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 2008 India St San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Hot Dogs, Burgers, Fast Food

Yelp

#24. Carnitas Snack Shack – Embarcadero

– Rating: 4.0/5 (823 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1004 N Harbor Dr San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: American (New), Burgers, Venues & Event Spaces

Yelp

#23. Station Tavern & Burgers

– Rating: 4.0/5 (1379 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 2204 Fern St San Diego, CA 92104

– Categories: Burgers, Bars

Yelp

#22. Slider House Burger Co.

– Rating: 4.0/5 (52 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: San Diego, CA 92102

– Categories: Burgers, Food Trucks, American (New)

Yelp

#21. Brew30 California Taps

– Rating: 4.0/5 (115 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1 Market Pl San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: American (New), Burgers, Gastropubs

Yelp

#20. Samburgers

– Rating: 4.0/5 (78 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 550 W Date St Ste B San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Burgers

Yelp

#19. Burger Lounge

– Rating: 4.0/5 (1060 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1608 India St San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Burgers

Yelp

#18. Burger Lounge

– Rating: 4.0/5 (908 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 922 Orange Ave Coronado, CA 92118

– Categories: Burgers

Yelp

#17. GARAGE Kitchen + Bar

– Rating: 4.0/5 (1349 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 655 4th Ave San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Bars, Breakfast & Brunch, Burgers

Yelp

#16. Hodad’s

– Rating: 4.0/5 (2859 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 945 Broadway San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Burgers, American (Traditional)

Yelp

#15. North Park Beer Company – Bankers Hill

– Rating: 4.0/5 (33 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 3095 Fifth Ave San Diego, CA 92103

– Categories: Breweries, Chicken Wings, Burgers

Yelp

#14. Nunu’s Tavern

– Rating: 4.0/5 (471 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 3537 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92103

– Categories: Dive Bars, Burgers, Cocktail Bars

Yelp

#13. Hodad’s stand in RCF

– Rating: 4.0/5 (12 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 100 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: American (Traditional), Burgers

Yelp

#12. Dunedin New Zealand Eats

– Rating: 4.0/5 (967 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 3501 30th St San Diego, CA 92104

– Categories: Burgers, American (Traditional)

Yelp

#11. Giorgino’s

– Rating: 4.5/5 (911 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1237 28th St San Diego, CA 92102

– Categories: Sandwiches, Burgers, American (Traditional)

Yelp

#10. Werewolf

– Rating: 4.5/5 (4936 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 627 Fourth Ave San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Bars, Breakfast & Brunch, Burgers

Yelp

#9. The Melt

– Rating: 4.5/5 (372 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 635 Fifth Ave San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Burgers, Sandwiches, American (Traditional)

Yelp

#8. MishMash

– Rating: 4.5/5 (409 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1805 Newton Ave Ste 1133 San Diego, CA 92113

– Categories: American (New), Burgers

Yelp

#7. Liberty Call Distilling

– Rating: 4.5/5 (110 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1985 National Ave Ste 1131 San Diego, CA 92113

– Categories: Cocktail Bars, Burgers, Tapas Bars

Yelp

#6. Hayes Burger

– Rating: 4.5/5 (309 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 2060 Logan Ave Ste A San Diego, CA 92113

– Categories: Burgers

Yelp

#5. Maggie’s Café

– Rating: 4.5/5 (211 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1985 National Ave Ste 1129 San Diego, CA 92113

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, American (Traditional), Burgers

Yelp

#4. Burgers, Bait & Beer

– Rating: 4.5/5 (261 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 200 Marina Park Way San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Burgers, Beer Bar

Yelp

#3. Beach Eats

– Rating: 4.5/5 (25 reviews)

– Adress: San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Food Trucks, Hawaiian, Burgers

Yelp

#2. Bun & Patti

– Rating: 4.5/5 (44 reviews)

– Adress: 2171 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Burgers

Yelp

#1. Bonehead Burger

– Rating: 4.5/5 (46 reviews)

– Adress: 2707 Boston Ave San Diego, CA 92113

– Categories: Burgers, Fast Food

If you are looking for a good burger in San Diego, there is certainly no shortage of options.