With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in San Diego that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Tidal

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Barbecue

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1404 Vacation Rd, San Diego, CA 92109-7905

#29. Crab Catcher Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (931 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1298 Prospect St. Suite 3A, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

#28. Greystone Prime Steakhouse & Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (881 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 658 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6916

#27. Osetra Seafood & Steaks

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (644 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 904 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6102

#26. Lou & Mickey’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,131 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 224 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6958

#25. Nobu San Diego

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (752 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 207 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

#24. Addison Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego, CA 92130-4900

#23. Water Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (556 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 615 J St, San Diego, CA 92101-7017

#22. Manhattan of La Jolla

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 7766 Fay Ave Empress Hotel, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4309

#21. Crown Room Brunch at Hotel del Coronado

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (480 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: International, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1500 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-2986

#20. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (493 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 668 6th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7012

#19. George’s at the Cove

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,436 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1250 Prospect St Ste 110, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3680

#18. Chez Loma

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (374 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1132 Loma Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-2851

#17. AVANT Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (252 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 17550 Bernardo Oaks Dr, San Diego, CA 92128-2112

#16. JRDN Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (533 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 723 Felspar St, San Diego, CA 92109-2407

#15. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (635 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1355 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101

#14. Herb & Wood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (301 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2210 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

#13. Mister A’S

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (808 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2550 5th Ave 12th Floor, San Diego, CA 92103-6612

#12. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (436 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 380 K Street at 4th Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

#11. The Marine Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (783 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2000 Spindrift Dr, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3237

#10. Grant Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (459 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Contemporary, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 326 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101

#9. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (613 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 789 W Harbor Dr Suite 158, San Diego, CA 92101

#8. Juniper & Ivy

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (880 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2228 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101-1739

#7. Island Prime

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,056 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-1005

#6. Top of the Market – San Diego

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (622 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 750 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-5806

#5. Cowboy Star

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (489 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 640 10th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7218

#4. NINE-TEN Restaurant & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (655 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 910 Prospect St., La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

#3. Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (820 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 8990 University Center Ln, San Diego, CA 92122-1085

#2. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,435 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1270 Prospect St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

#1. A.R. Valentien at The Lodge at Torrey Pines

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (646 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 11480 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-1045

