Research—and plenty of anecdotal evidence—shows that people tend to eat more calories and crave more sweet foods in the winter months. We may never reach the glories of fat bears preparing for hibernation, but the impulse could be the same—a vestigial drive to store up calories in preparation for bitter winter. Or maybe it’s just that we’re stuck inside on cold and snowy days, surrounded by hearty soups and Christmas cookies.

One thing is certain: You don’t need a reason to indulge. Life presents more challenges than ever, and stress eating is a perfectly valid way to cope. So whether it’s part of soothing COVID-19 anxieties or dealing with the usual decrease in sunlight and outdoors time, consider a trip to your local patisserie, doughnut shop, or bakery to enjoy one of life’s greatest pleasures: eating sugary, doughy, beautiful desserts. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in San Diego on Tripadvisor.

#30. An’s Dry Cleaning

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 3017 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116-1502

#29. Haagen-Dazs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 1172 Prospect St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4533

#28. Te Mana Cafe

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Hawaiian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4956 Voltaire St, San Diego, CA 92107-2106

#27. Babycakes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2315 Reo Dr, San Diego, CA 92139-3023

#26. Azucar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4820 Newport Ave, San Diego, CA 92107-3111

#25. Sprinkles La Jolla

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8855 Villa La Jolla Dr, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-1922

#24. iDessert by Jean-Philippe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (180 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1608 India St Suite 104, San Diego, CA 92101-2599

#23. Hammond’s Gourmet Ice Cream

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 3077 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104-3035

#22. Le Parfait Paris

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 555 G St, San Diego, CA 92101

#21. Lighthouse Ice Cream & Yogurt

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 5059 Newport Ave Ste 102, San Diego, CA 92107-3030

#20. Gelateria Frizzante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 1025 Prospect St Ste 130, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4100

#19. Eclipse Chocolate

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2145 Fern St, San Diego, CA 92104-5517

#18. Chocolat

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3896 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-3141

#17. The Cheesecake Factory

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (964 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 789 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101-7710

#16. Sweet Things Frozen Yogurt

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 1 Park Boulevard #102, San Diego, CA 92101-7897

#15. The Cheesecake Factory

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (873 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7067 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92108-1129

#14. Tartine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (325 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1106 1st St, Coronado, CA 92118-1407

#13. Gelato Paradiso

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 789 West Harbor Drive Ste 117, San Diego, CA 92101

#12. Chocolat Cremerie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 509 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6913

#11. Extraordinary Desserts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (880 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2929 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-5919

#10. Extraordinary Desserts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (533 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1430 Union St, San Diego, CA 92101-3406

#9. Moo Time Creamery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (562 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1026 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-3403

#8. Ghirardelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (590 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 643 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6915

#7. Girard Gourmet

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (251 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7837 Girard Ave, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4231

#6. Donut Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (648 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 631 B St, San Diego, CA 92101-4306

#5. Pappalecco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (406 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 1602 State St, San Diego, CA 92101-2512

#4. The Baked Bear

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (604 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 4516 Mission Blvd Ste C, San Diego, CA 92109-2792

#3. Salt & Straw

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1670 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2516

#2. Nado Gelato

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (342 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $

– Address: 1017 C Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-3413

#1. Bobboi Natural Gelato

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (695 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 8008 Girard Ave, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4160

