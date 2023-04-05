SAN DIEGO — Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.

However, most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso’s chicken and chop suey.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see the most popular Chinese restaurants in your area.

#23. Royal Mandarin

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1132 E Plaza Blvd Ste 205, National City, CA 91950-3556

#22. Emerald Chinese Cuisine

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3709 Convoy St #101, San Diego, CA 92111-3765

#21. Ying Li Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 342 W San Ysidro Blvd Ste N, San Diego, CA 92173-2473

#20. Imperial Mandarin

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 3904 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111-3766

#19. Mandarin Wok

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4227 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92117-5504

#18. Sunrise Super Buffet

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 3860 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111-3748

#17. Golden City Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5375 Kearny Villa Rd Ste 107, San Diego, CA 92123-1425

#16. Seaside Buffet

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8998 Miramar Rd, San Diego, CA 92126-4401

#15. Panda Country Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9621 Mission Gorge Rd , Santee, CA 92071

#14. City Dragon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2885 El Cajon Blvd Suite C, San Diego, CA 92104-1383

#13. Chins Szechwan Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 15721 Bernardo Heights Pkwy, San Diego, CA 92128-3176

#12. Minh Ky Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 4644 El Cajon Blvd Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92115-4432

#11. Golden House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 4370 Palm Ave Ste N, San Diego, CA 92154-1760

#10. Sam Woo BBQ Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 7330 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Ste 103, San Diego, CA 92111-1125

#9. China Chef

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 623 Pearl St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-5014

#8. Spicy City Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4690 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111-2317

#7. Jasmine Chinese Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4609 Convoy St Ste A, San Diego, CA 92111-2300

#6. Tasty Noodle House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4646 Convoy St Suite 110, San Diego, CA 92111-2315

#5. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (261 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4540 La Jolla Village Dr., San Diego, CA 92122

#4. Golden Chopsticks Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1430 E Plaza Blvd, National City, CA 91950-3665

#3. Dumpling Inn

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4619 Convoy St Ste F, San Diego, CA 92111-2318

#2. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (277 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7077 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92108-1129

#1. Din Tai Fung

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4301 La Jolla Village Dr Ste 2000, San Diego, CA 92122-1367

