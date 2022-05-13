Most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, which is largely its own cuisine at this point because of how dishes have been adapted to suit tastes here. In fact, a lot of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including fortune cookies, General Tso’s chicken, and chop suey.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Chinese restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to see how many you’ve tried, and if your local favorite made the list.

#24. Great Plaza Buffet

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1840 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109-3352

#23. Wong’s Golden Palace

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7126 University Ave, La Mesa, CA 91942-5926

#22. Red Moon Noodle House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 4646 Convoy St Ste 114, San Diego, CA 92111-2315

#21. Ying Li Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 342 W San Ysidro Blvd Ste N, San Diego, CA 92173-2473

#20. Emerald Chinese Cuisine

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3709 Convoy St #101, San Diego, CA 92111-3765

#19. Sunrise Super Buffet

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 3860 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111-3748

#18. Pacific Coast Chinese Food

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2907 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92106-2743

#17. Chins Szechwan Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 15721 Bernardo Heights Pkwy, San Diego, CA 92128-3176

#16. Panda Country Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4455 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92117-2055

#15. Seaside Buffet

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8998 Miramar Rd, San Diego, CA 92126-4401

#14. Minh Ky Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 4644 El Cajon Blvd Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92115-4432

#13. Golden House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 4370 Palm Ave Ste N, San Diego, CA 92154-1760

#12. Sam Woo BBQ Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 7330 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Ste 103, San Diego, CA 92111-1125

#11. Chun’s Seafood & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9355 Kearny Mesa Rd, San Diego, CA 92126-4502

#10. China Chef

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 623 Pearl St, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-5014

#9. Spicy City Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4690 Convoy St, San Diego, CA 92111-2317

#8. Jasmine Chinese Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (149 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4609 Convoy St Ste A, San Diego, CA 92111-2300

#7. Tasty Noodle House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4646 Convoy St Suite 110, San Diego, CA 92111-2315

#6. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (251 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4540 La Jolla Village Dr., San Diego, CA 92122

#5. China Max

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4698 Convoy St Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92111-2331

#4. Golden Chopsticks Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1430 E Plaza Blvd, National City, CA 91950-3665

#3. Din Tai Fung

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4301 La Jolla Village Dr Ste 2000, San Diego, CA 92122-1367

#2. Dumpling Inn

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4619 Convoy St Ste F, San Diego, CA 92111-2318

#1. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (257 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7077 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92108-1129

