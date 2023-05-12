SAN DIEGO — From backyard boils with tables full of crawfish to the larger-than-life pots of spicy Jambalaya simmering over an open flame, Cajun food is definitely one that leaves your mouth happy and your system full of flavor.

It’s also the kind of food built around community. Dishes that are predicated on the concept of the more the merrier and cooked with the intention of bringing people together. It’s the kind of food where you taste the love from every spoonful of spice stirred in.

Cajun food has a rich history that was born of a somewhat violent time in Canada’s history known as the Acadian Expulsion. Over the course of a decade, more than six thousand Acadians were expelled from their villages onto ships or nearby territories. Half of them would perish. Some would make a new home in New Orleans—primarily Louisiana. With little resources and no means, the Acadians began incorporating ingredients from their new home into their traditional recipes.

As they acclimated and began to engrain themselves in the land surrounding them, the influence from a variety of the cultures who lived—or were forced to live—in the area began to make their way into the food. African, Indigenous, German, Italian, Spanish, and French influences all melded into what is now known as Cajun food. A literal melting pot of cultures all brought together in food form with such an intense origin story, the flavors somehow mimic the intensity.

You can understand, then, why Stacker has chosen to uncover some of the highest-rated Cajun restaurants in San Diego. To do so, we looked to Yelp to analyze the data and factored in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see if your favorite popped up on the list.

#19. The Cajun Quarter

– Rating: 1.0/5 (18 reviews)

– Adress: 801 Fourth Ave San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Cajun/Creole

#18. Pearson’s Louisiana Cajun

– Rating: 2.0/5 (46 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Food Trucks

#17. Cane Patch Kitchen

– Rating: 3.5/5 (287 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 2820 Historic Decatur Rd San Diego, CA 92106

– Categories: Soul Food, Seafood, Cajun/Creole

#16. Crab Hut

– Rating: 4.0/5 (1024 reviews)

– Price: $$$

– Adress: 1007 Fifth Ave Ste 101 San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Seafood, Bars, Cajun/Creole

#15. Crab Pub

– Rating: 4.0/5 (179 reviews)

– Adress: 3030 Plaza Bonita Rd Ste 1430 National City, CA 91950

– Categories: Seafood, Cajun/Creole, Soup

#14. Crab Pub

– Rating: 4.0/5 (447 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 6011 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood

#13. Cravin Crab Cakes

– Rating: 4.0/5 (22 reviews)

– Adress: 1755 Euclid Ave San Diego, CA 92105

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood, Barbeque

#12. New Orleans Creole Cafe

– Rating: 4.0/5 (515 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 2476 San Diego Ave San Diego, CA 92110

– Categories: Cajun/Creole

#11. Louisiana Purchase

– Rating: 4.0/5 (884 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 2305 University Ave San Diego, CA 92104

– Categories: Cocktail Bars, Cajun/Creole

#10. Crab Fever San Diego

– Rating: 4.0/5 (1327 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1420 E Plaza Blvd Ste D2 National City, CA 91950

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood, Live/Raw Food

#9. The Ace Crab

– Rating: 4.5/5 (318 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 3403 E Plaza Blvd Ste E National City, CA 91950

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood

#8. The Gumbo Pot

– Rating: 4.5/5 (70 reviews)

– Adress: 3425 Hancock St San Diego, CA 92110

– Categories: Southern, Cajun/Creole, Seafood

#7. Shrimp Heads

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1127 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 2832 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92104

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood

#6. Louisiana Charlie’s – San Diego

– Rating: 4.5/5 (99 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 849 W Harbor Dr Ste W11B San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Barbeque, Seafood

#5. King Crab

– Rating: 4.5/5 (108 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 3960 W Point Loma Blvd Ste P-t San Diego, CA 92110

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood, Bubble Tea

#4. Smitty’s Taste of the Bayou

– Rating: 4.5/5 (314 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 41 E 8th St National City, CA 91902

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Barbeque, Soul Food

#3. Crab City

– Rating: 4.5/5 (94 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1985 National Ave Ste 1101 San Diego, CA 92113

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood

#2. The Ace Crab

– Rating: 4.5/5 (26 reviews)

– Adress: 6165 El Cajon Blvd A San Diego, CA 92115

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Seafood

#1. Bud & Rob’s New Orleans Bistro

– Rating: 5.0/5 (774 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 815 F St San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Sandwiches, Desserts

Where is your favorite Cajun food spot in San Diego?