SAN DIEGO — From the first coffee houses in the Ottoman Empire to Boston’s London Coffee House, cafes have always been an egalitarian place to gather, sip, and share ideas, many of which have changed the world.

During the Enlightenment, cafes would regularly entertain the likes of Voltaire, Rousseau, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and Isaac Newton. Later, Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre would spend hours in cafes, pondering their works and holding court alongside other intellectuals.

Needless to say, coffee and cafes beget some revolutionary ideas; sipping a cup may even be a political act. When settlers dumped tea into the Boston Harbor to send a message to the British empire, tea became a British loyalist’s drink, and coffee became a popular substitute. Unsurprisingly, Boston’s London Coffee House opened in 1689, was soon renamed the American Coffee House. Later on in Philadelphia, Merchant Coffee House, also known as the City Tavern, would host the likes of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Paul Revere, as well as witness an early reading of the Declaration of Independence.

Many other coffee shops steeped in history abound in the United States, including New York City’s Caffe Reggio. Founded in 1927, it was the first to serve cappuccino in the country, as well as one of the first to use a La Pavoni espresso machine. New Orleans’ Cafe du Monde, founded in 1862, is a fixture in the French Quarter for its coffee and beignets.

Whether it’s for a cup of Joe, a heady conversation, or simply a place to start the day, cafes have become part of our personal landmarks, so where have others gone to find their refuge or perhaps their perfect dose of caffeine? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated cafes in San Diego using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

Yelp

#30. Hob Coffee East Village

– Rating: 4.5/5 (346 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1068 K St San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Coffee Roasteries, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#29. Seven Seas Roasting

– Rating: 4.5/5 (164 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 1947 Fern St San Diego, CA 92102

– Categories: Coffee Roasteries, Coffee & Tea, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#28. OB Beans Coffee Roasters

– Rating: 4.5/5 (206 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 4879 Newport Ave San Diego, CA 92107

– Categories: Coffee Roasteries, Coffee & Tea, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#27. Milk Tea Lab

– Rating: 4.5/5 (175 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 7510 Mesa College Dr San Diego, CA 92111

– Categories: Bubble Tea, Themed Cafes, Coffee & Tea

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#26. The Portuguese Market

– Rating: 4.5/5 (10 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 2818 Avenida De Portugal San Diego, CA 92106

– Categories: Cafes, Imported Food

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#25. Pete’s Seafood and Sandwich

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1420 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 3382 30th St San Diego, CA 92104

– Categories: Cafes, Seafood, Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#24. Nibble Chocolate

– Rating: 4.5/5 (28 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 1501 India St Ste 120 San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Vegan, Chocolatiers & Shops, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#23. Cafe Moto

– Rating: 4.5/5 (577 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 2619 National Ave San Diego, CA 92113

– Categories: Cafes, Drive-Thru Bars, Kosher

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#22. Pop Pie – Point Loma

– Rating: 4.5/5 (107 reviews)

– Adress: 4195 Voltaire St Ste A San Diego, CA 92117

– Categories: Bakeries, Cafes, Coffee & Tea

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#21. FLOR & SEED

– Rating: 4.5/5 (53 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 3985 Harney St San Diego, CA 92110

– Categories: Themed Cafes, Coffee Roasteries

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#20. Caffe Buona Forchetta

– Rating: 4.5/5 (19 reviews)

– Adress: 1007 Orange Ave Coronado, CA 92118

– Categories: Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#19. Intazza Coffee Mug & Grub

– Rating: 4.5/5 (64 reviews)

– Adress: 3833 Mission Blvd San Diego, CA 92109

– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Coffee Roasteries

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#18. Molly’s

– Rating: 4.5/5 (12 reviews)

– Adress: 3770 Mission Blvd San Diego, CA 92109

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cocktail Bars, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#17. Balboa Perk

– Rating: 4.5/5 (50 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 3775 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92103

– Categories: Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#16. ParAgon Deli Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (104 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 2724 Shelter Island Dr San Diego, CA 92106

– Categories: Sandwiches, Delis, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#15. Chiroy’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5/5 (100 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 914 E 8th St Unit 202 National City, CA 91950

– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Mexican

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#14. Mixed Grounds Coffee

– Rating: 4.5/5 (52 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 2920 Imperial Ave San Diego, CA 92102

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Cafes, Bakeries

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#13. The Neighborhood Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (16 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 5296 University Ave San Diego, CA 92105

– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#12. Jane’s Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (155 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 591 Camino De La Reina Ste 130 San Diego, CA 92108

– Categories: Cafes, Breakfast & Brunch, Mexican

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#11. The Mental Bar

– Rating: 5.0/5 (19 reviews)

– Adress: 6325 Imperial Ave San Diego, CA 92114

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Cafes, Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#10. Garden Coffee

– Rating: 5.0/5 (75 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 2611 Congress St San Diego, CA 92110

– Categories: Cafes, Nurseries & Gardening

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#9. Cafeina Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (242 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 4011 46th St San Diego, CA 92105

– Categories: Cafes, Coffee & Tea

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#8. Spoiled Vegans Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (164 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 440 16th St San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Vegan, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#7. Juan Jasper kitchen & Wine

– Rating: 5.0/5 (50 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 1216 28th St San Diego, CA 92102

– Categories: Cafes, American (New), Wine Bars

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#6. Village Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (47 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 803 F St San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#5. Coco Bomb

– Rating: 5.0/5 (107 reviews)

– Price: $

– Adress: 2379 Ulric St San Diego, CA 92111

– Categories: Cafes, Coffee & Tea, Desserts

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#4. Test Kitchen Eatery & Workspace

– Rating: 5.0/5 (32 reviews)

– Price: $$

– Adress: 4651 Mission Gorge Pl Ste B San Diego, CA 92120

– Categories: Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#3. LONGPLAY HiFi

– Rating: 5.0/5 (11 reviews)

– Adress: 2547 Imperial Ave San Diego, CA 92102

– Categories: Themed Cafes, Social Clubs, Wine Bars

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#2. Caffeine & Green

– Rating: 5.0/5 (34 reviews)

– Adress: 3072 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92104

– Categories: Coffee Roasteries, Coffee & Tea, Cafes

– Read more on Yelp

Yelp

#1. MAKE Projects

– Rating: 5.0/5 (40 reviews)

– Adress: 3725 30th St San Diego, CA 92104

– Categories: Cafes

– Read more on Yelp