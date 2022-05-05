With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in San Diego on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Harbor Breakfast

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1502 India St, San Diego, CA 92101

#29. Oceana Coastal Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (680 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3999 Mission Blvd Waterfront at the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, San Diego, CA 92109-6959

#28. Blue Wave Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (357 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2051 Shelter Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92106-3105

#27. Night & Day Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 847 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-2603

#26. Cafe 21 University Heights

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (317 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2736 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116-1312

#25. Grant Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (457 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Contemporary, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 326 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101

#24. Brockton Villa Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,009 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1235 Coast Blvd, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3628

#23. Crown City Inn & Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 520 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118-1827

#22. Cody’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,207 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1025 Prospect St Suite 210, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4100

#21. Cafe Gratitude

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1980 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101-2252

#20. Brian’s 24

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (713 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 828 6th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-6307

#19. Great Maple – Hillcrest

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (368 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1451 Washington St, San Diego, CA 92103-2615

#18. Perry’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (349 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 4610 Pacific Hwy, San Diego, CA 92110-2703

#17. The Waffle Spot

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (710 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 1333 Hotel Cir S, San Diego, CA 92108-3408

#16. The Broken Yolk Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,412 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 355 6th Ave Gaslamp District, San Diego, CA 92101-7005

#15. Hash House A Go Go

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,058 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3628 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-4220

#14. Sugar and Scribe Bakery Fine Food

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (231 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7660 Fay Ave Suite I, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-0021

#13. Breakfast Republic

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2730 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104-2812

#12. Richard Walker’s Pancake House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (478 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 909 Prospect St., La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037

#11. Clayton’s Coffee Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (918 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 979 Orange Ave Should be BREAKFAST not freakfast, Coronado, CA 92118-2609

#10. The Mission – North Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2801 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104-2904

#9. Breakfast Republic

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 707 G St, San Diego, CA 92101-6418

#8. Harry’s Coffee Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (392 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7545 Girard Ave, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-5102

#7. Shorehouse Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2236 Avenida de La Playa, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-3219

#6. Richard Walker’s Pancake House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,730 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 520 Front St, San Diego, CA 92101

#5. The Mission – Mission Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (571 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3795 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109-7143

#4. Cafe Bahia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (407 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 998 W Mission Bay Dr At The Bahia Resort Hotel, San Diego, CA 92109-7803

#3. The Cottage La Jolla

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,566 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7702 Fay Ave, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4309

#2. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,150 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3940 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103-3112

#1. The Mission – East Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (412 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 1250 J St, San Diego, CA 92101-7541

