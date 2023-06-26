SAN DIEGO — Barbecue, also known as BBQ for short, has captivated the taste buds of millions of people across the world; its smell, a quintessential part of backyard parties and long, lazy holiday weekends. This cooking method involves slow cooking and smoking meat over an open flame or heat source. Beyond the slab of baby back ribs and brisket that we’re probably familiar with, barbecue has a long history dating back centuries and is rooted in various cultures.

The earliest origins of barbecue can be traced back to the Taino people, who were Indigenous to the Caribbean. By the 19th century, the technique became widespread in the American South, primarily using pork. Taino people didn’t use the word barbecue. Instead, this method of cooking food over a raised wooden grate was referred to as barbacoa.

As time passed, techniques and flavors evolved as a result of colonization, globalization, and advancements in technology. Today, barbecue has become a beloved food all over the world. In the United States, there are four distinct styles: Memphis, North Carolina, Kansas City, and Texas BBQ. Memphis is renowned for pulled pork; North Carolina for smoked pork infused in vinegar sauce; Kansas City for dry-rubbed meats, and Texas for grilled brisket.

No matter the style, however, barbecue can be enjoyed anywhere, but if you’re specifically looking for the best places to enjoy the savory and mouthwatering delights, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in San Diego using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#28. Carbon BBQ

– Rating: 4.0/5 (67 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2318 30th St San Diego, CA 92104

– Categories: Barbecue, Chicken Wings, Sandwiches

– Read more on Yelp

#27. BBQ House Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.0/5 (696 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5025 Newport Ave San Diego, CA 92107

– Categories: Bars, American (Traditional), Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

#26. Oak and Anchor BBQ

– Rating: 4.0/5 (48 reviews)

– Address: San Diego, CA 92113

– Categories: Caterers, Barbecue, Food Stands

– Read more on Yelp

#25. Manna BBQ – Mira Mesa

– Rating: 4.0/5 (1732 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 8188 Mira Mesa Blvd San Diego, CA 92126

– Categories: Korean, Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

#24. Manna BBQ – Convoy

– Rating: 4.0/5 (4131 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4428 Convoy St Ste R210 San Diego, CA 92111

– Categories: Korean, Barbecue, Buffets

– Read more on Yelp

#23. Cali BBQ

-Rating: 4.5/5 (3077 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 8910 Troy St Spring Valley, CA 91977

– Categories: American, Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

#22. Gen Korean BBQ House

– Rating: 4.5/5 (2452 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 10765 Westview Pkwy San Diego, CA 92126

– Categories: Korean, Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

#21. Nanay’s Best BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (308 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6715 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste 103 San Diego, CA 92121

– Categories: Barbecue, Filipino

– Read more on Yelp

#20. Buga Korean BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (2010 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5580 Clairemont Mesa Blvd San Diego, CA 92117

– Categories: Barbecue, Korean

– Read more on Yelp

#19. Del’s Hideout

– Rating: 4.5/5 (814 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5351 Adobe Falls Rd San Diego, CA 92120

– Categories: Barbecue, Salad, Burgers

– Read more on Yelp

#18. Tsuruhashi Japanese BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (622 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 3904 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111

– Categories: Japanese, Barbecue, Soup

– Read more on Yelp

#17. Phil’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (15919 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3750 Sports Arena Blvd San Diego, CA 92110

– Categories: Barbecue, Bars, American (Traditional)

– Read more on Yelp

#16. The Fire Spot

– Rating: 4.5/5 (421 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 4646 Convoy St Ste 108 San Diego, CA 92111

– Categories: Barbecue, Chinese, Korean

– Read more on Yelp

#15. SongHak Korean BBQ – San Diego

– Rating: 4.5/5 (652 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4681 Convoy St Ste B San Diego, CA 92111

– Categories: Korean, Barbecue, Soup

– Read more on Yelp

#14. Smokin J’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (15 reviews)

– Address: 8665 Miralani Dr Unit 100 San Diego, CA 92126

– Categories: Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

#13. SHABUMi

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1309 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 5667 Balboa Ave San Diego, CA 92111

– Categories: Hot Pot, Korean, Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

#12. Smack’n Guamanian Grill

– Rating: 4.5/5 (428 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 9506 Miramar Rd San Diego, CA 92126

– Categories: Barbecue, Guamanian, Pop-Up Restaurants

– Read more on Yelp

#11. Grand Ole Bbq Y Asado

– Rating: 4.5/5 (894 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3302 32nd St San Diego, CA 92104

– Categories: Barbecue, Latin American, American (Traditional)

– Read more on Yelp

#10. El Barbecue

– Rating: 4.5/5 (130 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 549 25th St San Diego, CA 92102

– Categories: Barbecue, Sandwiches, Breakfast & Brunch

– Read more on Yelp

#9. Georgia Southern BBQ

– Rating: 5.0/5 (3 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: San Diego, CA 92114

– Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue, Southern

– Read more on Yelp

#8. Louisiana Charlie’s – San Diego

– Rating: 4.5/5 (120 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 849 W Harbor Dr Ste W11B San Diego, CA 92101

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Barbecue, Seafood

– Read more on Yelp

#7. STP Bar-N-Grill

– Rating: 4.5/5 (444 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5487 Clairemont Mesa Blvd San Diego, CA 92117

– Categories: Bars, American (Traditional), Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

#6. Ocean Beach Meat Company

– Rating: 4.5/5 (38 reviews)

– Address: 4853 Newport Ave San Diego, CA 92107

– Categories: Meat Shops, Barbecue, Burgers

– Read more on Yelp

#5. Bowlegged BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (788 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4255 Market St San Diego, CA 92102

– Categories: Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

#4. Space Kat BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (31 reviews)

– Address: 3365 India St San Diego, CA 92103

– Categories: Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp

#3. La Barbacoa Autentica De Borrego

– Rating: 5.0/5 (20 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 3502 Fairmount Ave. San Diego, CA 92105

– Categories: Mexican, Barbecue, Breakfast & Brunch

– Read more on Yelp

#2. Bigbelly Mobile BBQ & Catering

– Rating: 5.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 1666 N Euclid Ave Union Bank Parking Lot San Diego, CA 92102

– Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue, Caterers

– Read more on Yelp

#1. Barbaric BBQ

– Rating: 5.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: San Diego, CA 92119

– Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue

– Read more on Yelp