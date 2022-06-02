While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA.

#50. Architects, except landscape and naval

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,100



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

#49. Surveyors

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,880

– Employment: 46,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)

#48. Operations research analysts

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $96,400

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– Employment: 98,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)

#47. Network and computer systems administrators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,630

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,650



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#46. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,980

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,020

– Employment: 17,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)

#45. Materials engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $100,970

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

#44. Financial examiners

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $101,690

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)

#43. Civil engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $102,300

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,380



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#42. Marine engineers and naval architects

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $104,850

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,820

– Employment: 7,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,630)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($126,010)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($109,390)

#41. Atmospheric and space scientists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $105,630

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,880

– Employment: 8,520

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)

#40. Industrial engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $106,420

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,650



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#39. Computer systems analysts

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $107,360

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,320



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#38. Mechanical engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $107,910

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,560



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#37. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $108,490

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,860



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,750

– Employment: 266,160

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

#36. Chemical engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $108,670

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

#35. Hydrologists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $109,820

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $94,780

– Employment: 6,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)

#34. Materials scientists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $110,250

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $104,790

– Employment: 6,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($142,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,480)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($133,380)

#33. Special education teachers, secondary school

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $110,320

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

#32. Environmental engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $110,510

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610



National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

#31. Information security analysts

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $111,590

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,130



National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

#30. Sales engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $111,790

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,630

– Employment: 59,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

#29. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $111,860

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,550

– Employment: 23,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)

— Midland, TX ($156,270)

#28. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $112,450

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– Employment: 22,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

#27. Registered nurses

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $113,150

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 27,200



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,750

– Employment: 3,047,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

#26. Actuaries

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

#25. Construction managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $114,900

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,510



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#24. Computer network architects

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $115,580

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,660



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#23. Electrical engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $116,120

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,150



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#22. Computer programmers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $117,080

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,970



National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#21. Art directors

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $121,070

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,430

– Employment: 42,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,310)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($146,040)

#20. General and operations managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $122,610

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 25,350



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#19. Aerospace engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $123,120

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950



National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

#18. Electronics engineers, except computer

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $124,370

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,260



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

#17. Personal financial advisors

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $125,330

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,840



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

#16. Medical and health services managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $126,220

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,350



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#15. Sales managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $130,510

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,250



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#14. Advertising and promotions managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $131,550

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $142,860

– Employment: 22,520

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)

#13. Purchasing managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $133,450

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#12. Industrial production managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $133,490

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,460



National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#11. Software developers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $133,580

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 16,510



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#10. Training and development managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $138,680

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470



National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

#9. Compensation and benefits managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $140,780

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $139,470

– Employment: 15,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

#8. Human resources managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $143,930

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,080



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#7. Marketing managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $151,890

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,070



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#6. Financial managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $159,210

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,530



National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#5. Computer hardware engineers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $161,580

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,870



National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

#4. Computer and information systems managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $173,700

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,220



National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#3. Architectural and engineering managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $175,260

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,890



National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#2. Natural sciences managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $197,720

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,290



National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

#1. Chief executives

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $210,830

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,040



National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

