While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.
Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA.
#50. Architects, except landscape and naval
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,100
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
#49. Surveyors
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,880
– Employment: 46,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)
#48. Operations research analysts
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $96,400
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 620
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,830
– Employment: 98,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)
#47. Network and computer systems administrators
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $98,630
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,650
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#46. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $98,980
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,020
– Employment: 17,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)
#45. Materials engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $100,970
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
#44. Financial examiners
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $101,690
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
#43. Civil engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $102,300
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,380
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#42. Marine engineers and naval architects
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $104,850
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,820
– Employment: 7,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,630)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($126,010)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($109,390)
#41. Atmospheric and space scientists
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $105,630
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,880
– Employment: 8,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)
#40. Industrial engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $106,420
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,650
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
#39. Computer systems analysts
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $107,360
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#38. Mechanical engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $107,910
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,560
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#37. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $108,490
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,860
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,750
– Employment: 266,160
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)
#36. Chemical engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $108,670
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
#35. Hydrologists
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $109,820
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,780
– Employment: 6,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)
#34. Materials scientists
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $110,250
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,790
– Employment: 6,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($142,410)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,480)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($133,380)
#33. Special education teachers, secondary school
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $110,320
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 690
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,100
– Employment: 145,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)
#32. Environmental engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $110,510
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
#31. Information security analysts
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $111,590
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,130
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#30. Sales engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $111,790
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,630
– Employment: 59,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)
#29. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $111,860
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,550
– Employment: 23,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
— Midland, TX ($156,270)
#28. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $112,450
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)
#27. Registered nurses
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $113,150
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 27,200
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,750
– Employment: 3,047,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)
#26. Actuaries
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
#25. Construction managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $114,900
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,510
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#24. Computer network architects
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $115,580
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,660
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#23. Electrical engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $116,120
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,150
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#22. Computer programmers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $117,080
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,970
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
#21. Art directors
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $121,070
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,430
– Employment: 42,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,310)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($146,040)
#20. General and operations managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $122,610
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 25,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#19. Aerospace engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $123,120
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 950
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
#18. Electronics engineers, except computer
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $124,370
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,260
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
#17. Personal financial advisors
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $125,330
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,840
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
#16. Medical and health services managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $126,220
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#15. Sales managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $130,510
– #124 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,250
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#14. Advertising and promotions managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $131,550
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,860
– Employment: 22,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)
#13. Purchasing managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $133,450
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 720
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
#12. Industrial production managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $133,490
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,460
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
#11. Software developers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $133,580
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 16,510
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#10. Training and development managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $138,680
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
#9. Compensation and benefits managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $140,780
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $139,470
– Employment: 15,330
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
#8. Human resources managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $143,930
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,080
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#7. Marketing managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $151,890
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
#6. Financial managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $159,210
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,530
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#5. Computer hardware engineers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $161,580
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,870
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
#4. Computer and information systems managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $173,700
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
#3. Architectural and engineering managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $175,260
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,890
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
#2. Natural sciences managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $197,720
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
#1. Chief executives
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $210,830
– #131 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
