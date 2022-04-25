The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.
#50. Reinforcing iron and rebar workers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $64,460
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,700
– Employment: 18,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($97,000)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($88,350)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($75,440)
#49. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $65,170
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,580
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,090
– Employment: 253,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)
#48. Model makers, metal and plastic
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $65,940
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,180
– Employment: 3,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,140)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($76,210)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($74,210)
#47. Food service managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $65,960
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,000
– Employment: 197,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#46. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $65,990
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,950
– Employment: 54,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,460)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,070)
#45. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $66,220
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $46,400
– Employment: 44,560
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,510)
— Nevada nonmetropolitan area ($81,690)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($78,180)
#44. Property, real estate, and community association managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $66,240
– #132 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,280
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,210
– Employment: 219,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)
#43. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $66,580
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 800
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,000
– Employment: 147,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
#42. Sheet metal workers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $67,160
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,120
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,320
– Employment: 128,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)
#41. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $67,210
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,480
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,100
– Employment: 417,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
#40. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $68,140
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 810
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,890
– Employment: 119,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)
#39. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $68,330
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 12,560
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,010
– Employment: 1,427,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#38. Transportation inspectors
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $68,490
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 27,360
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
#36 (tie). Telecommunications line installers and repairers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $68,590
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 850
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,860
– Employment: 122,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)
— Salinas, CA ($88,050)
#36 (tie). Electricians
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $68,590
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,990
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,550
– Employment: 656,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
#35. Brickmasons and blockmasons
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $68,600
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,420
– Employment: 59,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)
— Decatur, IL ($92,670)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)
#34. Surveying and mapping technicians
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $69,150
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,770
– Employment: 53,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)
#33. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $70,770
– #100 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,290
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 599,900
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)
#32. Advertising sales agents
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $70,990
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 700
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,040
– Employment: 110,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
#31. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $71,390
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,490
– Employment: 977,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#30. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $71,780
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,420
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,230
– Employment: 503,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#29. Structural iron and steel workers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $72,500
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,650
– Employment: 71,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)
— Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($84,570)
#28. Insurance sales agents
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $72,710
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,950
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,100
– Employment: 409,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#27. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $74,210
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,260
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,500
– Employment: 1,278,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
#26. Lodging managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $74,770
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,270
– Employment: 31,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
#25. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $76,140
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,170
– Employment: 29,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)
#24. Traffic technicians
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $76,460
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,140
– Employment: 7,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,160)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($77,500)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($76,460)
#23. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $76,990
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,280
– Employment: 402,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)
#22. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $77,600
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,760
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,650
– Employment: 287,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)
#21. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $77,980
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,810
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,100
– Employment: 475,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#20. Insulation workers, mechanical
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $78,030
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,470
– Employment: 27,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,380)
— Syracuse, NY ($97,670)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,740)
#19. Crane and tower operators
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $78,500
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,010
– Employment: 44,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
#18. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $78,630
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 590
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,400
– Employment: 50,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
#17. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $79,370
– #232 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,660
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,120
– Employment: 240,290
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#16. Construction and building inspectors
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $79,810
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 990
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,470
– Employment: 113,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#15. Correctional officers and jailers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $80,560
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,340
– Employment: 405,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)
— Salinas, CA ($89,100)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)
#14. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $83,070
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,130
– Employment: 2,900
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($134,990)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($104,060)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($84,900)
#13. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $87,420
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,990
– Employment: 614,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#12. Power plant operators
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $88,480
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,890
– Employment: 32,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($129,650)
— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
#11. Postmasters and mail superintendents
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $94,460
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,660
– Employment: 13,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
#10. Gas plant operators
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $95,170
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,290
– Employment: 14,990
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($98,750)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($97,080)
#9. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $103,960
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $74,410
– Employment: 114,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)
#8. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $105,240
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,100
– Employment: 132,210
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#7. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $106,150
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,200
– Employment: 24,730
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)
#6. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $106,350
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,600
– Employment: 53,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
#5. Detectives and criminal investigators
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $106,620
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,950
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,300
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#4. Gambling managers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $106,830
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $85,440
– Employment: 3,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($106,830)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($104,140)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($103,210)
#3. Power distributors and dispatchers
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $109,750
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,260
– Employment: 9,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)
#2. Commercial pilots
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $116,440
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,830
– Employment: 37,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
– Annual mean salary: $143,690
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,180
– Employment: 122,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)