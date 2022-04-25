The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

#50. Reinforcing iron and rebar workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $64,460

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,700

– Employment: 18,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($97,000)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($88,350)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($75,440)

#49. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $65,170

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,580



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

#48. Model makers, metal and plastic

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $65,940

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,180

– Employment: 3,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,140)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($76,210)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($74,210)

#47. Food service managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $65,960

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,070



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#46. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $65,990

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,950

– Employment: 54,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,460)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,070)

#45. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $66,220

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,400

– Employment: 44,560

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,510)

— Nevada nonmetropolitan area ($81,690)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($78,180)

#44. Property, real estate, and community association managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $66,240

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,280



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)

#43. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $66,580

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 800



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#42. Sheet metal workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $67,160

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,120



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)

#41. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $67,210

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,480



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#40. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $68,140

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

#39. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $68,330

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,560



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#38. Transportation inspectors

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $68,490

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

#36 (tie). Telecommunications line installers and repairers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $68,590

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,860

– Employment: 122,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)

— Salinas, CA ($88,050)

#36 (tie). Electricians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $68,590

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,990



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#35. Brickmasons and blockmasons

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $68,600

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)

— Decatur, IL ($92,670)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)

#34. Surveying and mapping technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $69,150

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

#33. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $70,770

– #100 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,290



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#32. Advertising sales agents

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $70,990

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)

#31. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $71,390

– #61 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,730



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#30. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $71,780

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,420



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#29. Structural iron and steel workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $72,500

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)

— Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($84,570)

#28. Insurance sales agents

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $72,710

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,950



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#27. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $74,210

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,260



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#26. Lodging managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $74,770

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

#25. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $76,140

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)

#24. Traffic technicians

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $76,460

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,140

– Employment: 7,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,160)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($77,500)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($76,460)

#23. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $76,990

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,350



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#22. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,600

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,760



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

#21. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,980

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,810



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#20. Insulation workers, mechanical

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $78,030

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,470

– Employment: 27,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,380)

— Syracuse, NY ($97,670)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,740)

#19. Crane and tower operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $78,500

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#18. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $78,630

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

#17. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $79,370

– #232 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,660



National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#16. Construction and building inspectors

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $79,810

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#15. Correctional officers and jailers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $80,560

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,040



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)

— Salinas, CA ($89,100)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)

#14. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $83,070

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,130

– Employment: 2,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($134,990)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($104,060)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($84,900)

#13. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $87,420

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#12. Power plant operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $88,480

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($129,650)

— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

#11. Postmasters and mail superintendents

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $94,460

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

#10. Gas plant operators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $95,170

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,290

– Employment: 14,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($98,750)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($97,080)

#9. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $103,960

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,110



National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

#8. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $105,240

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,310



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#7. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $106,150

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)

#6. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $106,350

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#5. Detectives and criminal investigators

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $106,620

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,950



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#4. Gambling managers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $106,830

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $85,440

– Employment: 3,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($106,830)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($104,140)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($103,210)

#3. Power distributors and dispatchers

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $109,750

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 9,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($131,560)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($129,570)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($123,540)

#2. Commercial pilots

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $116,440

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

– Annual mean salary: $143,690

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)