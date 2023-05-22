SAN DIEGO — Customers have one last chance to return or exchange items (including online purchases) to Bed Bath & Beyond and its buybuy BABY locations.

The stores will only be accepting items until after close of business this Wednesday for items purchased before April 26, company officials stated in a news release Monday.

“As previously shared with customers, as of April 26, 2023, all items purchased during our ongoing store closing sales are “as is” and final sale,” Laura Panza with Bed Bath & Beyond said.

The retailer, known for its offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets, filed for bankruptcy on April 23 after listing estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion. All Bed Bath & Beyond stores are planned to close by June 30.

Big Blue coupons cannot be used at Bed Bath & Beyond stores, but they will be accepted at Big Lots through May 7. Shoppers can receive 20% off their entire purchase of $50 or more if you turn in an expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupon at any Big Lots store.

All merchandise at Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY locations is on sale up to 40% off, according to the company.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.