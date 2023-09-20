Canva

Here are the top-selling used cars in the San Diego metro area

CoPilot analyzed national sales data to uncover the 20 top-selling used cars in the San Diego metro area.

In the vibrant setting of coastal California, the top-selling used cars in San Diego offer a glimpse into the city’s practical yet diverse automotive preferences. Topping the list is the Honda Civic, with used Honda Civics in San Diego averaging $28,072. The Civic has captured San Diego’s heart with its efficiency, reliability, and urban-friendly design. This choice highlights the city’s demand for practical, fuel-efficient vehicles that excel in the daily commute and navigate the bustling streets with ease.

Let’s look at the full list.

The 20 top-selling used cars in the San Diego metro area

The prominence of sedans like the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, and Toyota Corolla underscores San Diego’s preference for comfortable and efficient vehicles. These sedans are well-suited for both urban driving and longer trips, aligning with the city’s diverse needs.

While sedans dominate the list, trucks like the Toyota Tacoma, Ford F-150, and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 secure their place. This reveals San Diego’s affinity for versatile vehicles that can tackle both weekday tasks and weekend adventures, embodying the city’s balance between work and leisure.

San Diego’s fascination with crossovers and SUVs is evident, with models like the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Ford Explorer making their mark. These vehicles offer the flexibility to navigate city streets, explore rugged terrains, and accommodate passengers and cargo comfortably. Meanwhile, luxury models like the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, BMW 3 Series, and BMW 5 Series reflect San Diego’s upscale taste. These vehicles cater to those seeking both performance and refinement, a testament to the city’s diverse demographic.

San Diego’s top used cars for August 2023 mirror the city’s dynamism, showcasing a blend of practicality, comfort, and exploration. The data unveils a city that values efficient commuting, adventure-ready SUVs, and trucks ready for any challenge. As San Diego’s automotive landscape evolves, these choices will continue to reflect its ever-changing preferences.

The list of top-selling used cars was created with CoPilot’s proprietary PricePulse data, which monitors the online inventory of virtually every dealer in the country, every day. The vehicles sold in the area were tracked and aggregated. The data was then ranked from highest to lowest in terms of sales to create the top 50 top-selling used cars list. Read more here about the most popular used cars across the U.S.

This story was produced by CoPilot and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.