SAN DIEGO – The popular Hello Kitty Cafe truck is making its cute return to the San Diego area with three stops in the next three weeks.

It’s part of its “2023 Tour of the West.”

The truck is first driving to The Shoppes at the Carlsbad Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb 18.

After that, it will go down south to Chula Vista on Feb. 25 at the Otay Ranch Town Center at the covered Food Pavilion. The truck will be around from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Westfield UTC will be the final local stop for the truck. Hello Kitty fans can run over to the area near Pirch and Room & Board in the mall on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Two women wearing Hello Kitty Cafe merchandise. They are also holding a Hello Kitty plush and have a tote on their shoulders. A Hello Kitty Cafe pink bag featuring the iconic character eating a macaron while being surrounded by other types of pastries. A pink Hello Kitty Cafe lunchbox. The lunchbox features Hello Kitty dressed as a chef and standing on top of pastries. A lavendar shirt highlighting some pastries and drinks. Hello Kitty can be seen on the bottom right corner in a macaron. Four different colored macarons in a tiny singular box. One of the macarons is white featuring Hello Kitty’s face. A clear mug with various Hello Kitty stickers. There are sprinkles inside the mug handle.

The pop truck will have items to buy, including:

a new Hello Kitty Cafe cup plush

a Hello Kitty Cafe coin bank

a Glass Mug with a sprinkle handle

a Hello Kitty Cafe lunchbox

a Hello Kitty Cafe lavender T-shirt

a Hello Kitty Cafe canvas tote

a Hello Kitty Cafe rainbow thermos

Hand-decorated cookie sets

Enamel pin sets and madeleine cookie sets

Hello Kitty Cafe plush toys

Giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies.

The café truck usually comes to the San Diego area a few times a year, so go while you can.