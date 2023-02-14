SAN DIEGO – The popular Hello Kitty Cafe truck is making its cute return to the San Diego area with three stops in the next three weeks.
It’s part of its “2023 Tour of the West.”
The truck is first driving to The Shoppes at the Carlsbad Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb 18.
After that, it will go down south to Chula Vista on Feb. 25 at the Otay Ranch Town Center at the covered Food Pavilion. The truck will be around from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Westfield UTC will be the final local stop for the truck. Hello Kitty fans can run over to the area near Pirch and Room & Board in the mall on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The pop truck will have items to buy, including:
- a new Hello Kitty Cafe cup plush
- a Hello Kitty Cafe coin bank
- a Glass Mug with a sprinkle handle
- a Hello Kitty Cafe lunchbox
- a Hello Kitty Cafe lavender T-shirt
- a Hello Kitty Cafe canvas tote
- a Hello Kitty Cafe rainbow thermos
- Hand-decorated cookie sets
- Enamel pin sets and madeleine cookie sets
- Hello Kitty Cafe plush toys
- Giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies.
The café truck usually comes to the San Diego area a few times a year, so go while you can.