Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returning to San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Attention, Hello Kitty fans: the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is rolling into the San Diego area this weekend.

The cafe on wheels will be parked at The Shoppes at Carlsbad Mall Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Look for the all-pink truck near the Regal Cinemas and Luna Grill.

Fans of the popular Sanrio character will be able to get their hands on limited-edition collectibles and other sweet goodies, like macarons and madeleines.

Can’t make it this weekend? The truck will make two more local appearances next month: Saturday, Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista, and Saturday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Fashion Valley Mall.

For more information, visit the Sanrio website.