SAN DIEGO — San Diegans looking for a sweet treat in the Hillcrest area will soon have another option to choose from.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream will open a new San Diego location next week, bringing their fun flavors to the heart of Hillcrest.

The newest Handel’s will be located inside The Hub Hillcrest Market at 1080 University Ave. and is scheduled to open on March 23.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, Handel’s will be holding a grand opening celebration by giving free ice cream for a year to the first 100 customers. Purchase is necessary to win the free ice cream.

The grand opening will start at 11 a.m. on March 23, with an official ribbon cutting by the Heights-Hillcrest Regional Chamber of Commerce. Guests in attendance will also be able to enter a raffle for a chance to win a free pint a month for a whole year and other prizes.

A look inside the newest Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream located in Hillcrest. (Courtesy of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream)

The Hillcrest location will mark the third Handel’s to open in the City of San Diego and the 11th to open in the county, with locations found in the North, East and South Counties.

Known for their varying local options, the Hillcrest Handel’s will feature flavors such as Black Cherry, Buckeye, Coffee Chocolate Chip, Graham Central Station, Oree-Dough and Salty Caramel Truffle. You can find a full list of local flavors here.

The Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Hillcrest will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and offers dine-in, delivery, pick-up and even catering options for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth.