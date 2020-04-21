Group to advise county on phased reopening of San Diego economy

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Economic Recovery Advisory Group met for the first time Monday to develop a framework for a phased re-opening of San Diego County’s economy once the threat of COVID-19 has been tamed.

The group, which was announced Friday, consists of local “civic and business leaders” representing a variety of industries that can advise how best to safely reopen for business, and how to have the local economy thrive in a business environment so widely impacted by COVID-19.

“This group will not be focusing on the when, but more on the how,” San Diego County Supervisor Greg Cox said Friday. “We can’t afford to blindly rush into this. We will only reopen when we are convinced that doing so will not endanger more lives.”