SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Google has laid off hundreds of employees in its advertising sales team, according to a report from Business Insider. The publication cited an internal memo.

This latest round of layoffs follows a round of layoffs last week in which the tech giant cut hundreds of jobs. Many of those eliminated positions came from the company’s core engineering department.

Those changes were part of a cost-cutting initiative representing a shift in priorities toward artificial intelligence, the company told KRON4 at the time. Business Insider is reporting that the company has also said it would lay off several employees in its Voice Assistant units, hardware teams responsible for Pixel, Nest and Fitbit, and on its augmented reality team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.