One popular Girl Scout cookie has been discontinued just a year after its debut.

Raspberry Rally, the online-exclusive cookie flavor, has been discontinued, multiple media outlets reported.

The cookie flavor won’t be available during the upcoming Girl Scout cookie season, which typically takes place between January and April, according to officials.

The cookie was introduced as the “sister” cookie to the iconic Thin Mints, a mint-flavored chocolate-covered cookie. The Raspberry Rally consisted of a raspberry-flavored cookie that was also covered in chocolate like the Thin Mints.

The Raspberry Rallies quickly sold out soon after its online release, which prompted sellers on eBay to sell the popular cookie with prices ranging from $4 to $330.

“If you’re buying these cookies at a huge markup, you could and should instead be using that money to support girls by buying other varieties or supporting the program in other ways,” the Girl Scouts said in a statement to “Today” regarding the issue.

Some of the listings are still available on the website.

Raspberry Rallies aren’t the only Girl Scout cookies to be discontinued; other flavors like Thanks-A-Lots or Double Dutch have also been removed in recent years, according to Mashed.

KTLA reached out to Girl Scouts USA regarding the product discontinuation but didn’t hear back in time for publication.