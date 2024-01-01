SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s secret has been out for quite some time now with locations of eclectic coffee joint, Spill the Beans, starting to pop up all over the city.

The beloved spot for a cup of joe and a bagel will be adding even more outposts across San Diego in 2024, expanding its reach inland and towards the coast.

Spill the Beans kicked off the new year with the grand opening of its third location in Mission Valley. Situated minutes from the Mission Valley mall, the shop features spacious of indoor and patio dining options, as well as its signature freshly-made food and drink offerings.

The store, which is located at 525 Camino de la Reina, will be open Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Later this year, Spill the Beans will build on the new Mission Valley outpost with the opening of its fourth location at 4827 Newport Ave. in Ocean Beach. Additional details about the new store have not been released.

The original Spill the Beans location in Gaslamp Quarter was opened by The Verant Group in 2017, quickly becoming a go-to spot for coffee and a morning bite in the area. In 2020, the coffee spot expanded with a counter-service outpost in Seaport Village.

Exclusively using beans from Dark Horse Coffee Roasters, the coffee spot has everything from classic drop coffee and cold brew to espresso options, as well as teas and kombucha. However, its specialty are the fresh-baked, California-style bagels slathered in unique cream cheese spreads, customizable breakfast sandwiches, and savory protein bowls.