Gas prices keep rising in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Sunday for the 12th time in 13 days, increasing a half-cent to $4.035, its highest amount since Nov. 9, 2019.

The average price has increased 5.7 cents over the past 13 days, including six-tenths of a cent Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 2.6 cents higher than one week ago, 10.4 cents more than one month ago and $1.227 greater than one year ago.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

