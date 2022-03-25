SAN DIEGO – San Diegans should brace themselves for the latest gas price milestone: $6 a gallon.

On Friday, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas in San Diego County was $5.999, a new record for the region, data from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service shows. That’s up 16 cents from a week ago and $1.187 from a month ago, a staggering rise that’s squeezing drivers’ budgets and triggering calls for the intervention of lawmakers.

Of course, some drivers already are paying $6 a gallon or more at stations in the county. Those figures were being seen Friday at stations in Coronado, Del Mar, La Jolla, Mission Valley, Poway and Spring Valley, among many others, according to fuel price tracker GasBuddy.

The county’s rise largely mirrors what’s happening all over the state. California’s current average for regular gas sits at $5.900, up 10 cents in the past week and $1.107 since February. In Los Angeles, drivers are paying about 70 cents more per gallon than Hawaii’s most expensive area, Auto Club spokesman Doug Shupe said.

While there’s no clear end in sight to recent record-setting prices, there may be some relief on the way.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a proposal to send $400 direct payments to all vehicle owners in California. It is part of an $11 billion relief package for Californians that includes grants to transit and rail agencies to fund free transit for three months, temporarily pausing part of the sales tax rate on diesel and pausing the inflationary adjustment to gas and diesel excise tax rates, KTLA reported.

If approved by the state legislature, the first payments could go out to drivers by July, Newsom’s office said.

Last week, a group of Democratic California lawmakers put forward a proposal to send $400 rebate checks to individual taxpayers to ease the burden of high gas prices. Like Newsom’s plan, it likely would come out of a portion of the state’s roughly $45 billion budget surplus.

There’s also been a push by some to temporarily suspend the state’s 51 cents a gallon gas tax.

Ten days ago, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to send a letter to Newsom urging the governor to sideline the tax, which funds road maintenance and repairs in California. Although it received the support of all five supervisors, board Chair Nathan Fletcher cautioned that suspending the tax offers no guarantee that gas companies cut prices.

Several states already have passed measures to suspend their gas tax, including Connecticut, Georgia and Maryland.

Some groups are stepping in to help ease the pain at the pump for the San Diego area’s most vulnerable residents. This month, the People’s Association of Justice Advocates donated $15,000 in free gas to roughly 300 families at an Arco station in the Allied Gardens neighborhood. A similar giveaway targeting low-income and working-class residents is slated for next week in Chula Vista, the group’s founder Shane Harris said in a tweet Thursday.

Earlier this week, Oceanside police officers gave away a total of $1,500 to unsuspecting drivers as part of a grant the agency received from Trauma Intervention Programs, Inc.