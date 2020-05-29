Gas price rises for 2 weeks straight after bottoming out in pandemic

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in San Diego County rose Friday for the 18th consecutive day, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $2.917.

The average price has risen 11 cents over the past 18 days, including a half-cent on Thursday, according to figures released by the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 4.8 cents more than one week ago and 12.5 cents higher than one month ago but $1.04 less than one year ago. It has dropped 68.5 cents since the start of the year.

The streak of increases began seven days after the final day of a run of 58 decreases in 61 days totaling 76 cents that dropped the average price to its lowest amount since Dec. 29, 2016.

“One major refinery in Northern California remains shut down, which has tightened supply statewide as more people return to work and resume their commutes,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“But gas price averages continue to be more than a dollar lower than this time last year and more than 60 cents lower than at the beginning of March when the pandemic began affecting gasoline demand.”