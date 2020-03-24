Gas hits lowest price in San Diego since start of 2018

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of gas in San Diego County dropped Tuesday to its lowest amount since Jan. 11, 2018, decreasing 3 cents to $3.21.

The average price has dropped 19 consecutive days, decreasing 32.3 cents, including seven-tenths of a cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 16.2 cents less than one week ago, 33.8 cents lower than one month ago and 28 cents below what it was one year ago. It has fallen 39.2 cents since the start of the year.

The dropping price is the result of the significant decrease of commercial and general motorist traffic because of the coronavirus outbreak and increased oil production by Russia and Saudi Arabia, boosting the supply and lowering the price, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.