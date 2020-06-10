Ford recalls roughly 2.5 million vehicles over door latch, brake problems

Illustration shows the logo of Ford at the #WeAreMobility fair at the 97th edition of the Brussels Motor Show, at Brussels Expo, on Friday 18 January 2019, in Brussels. (DIRK WAEM/AFP via Getty Images)

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor Company is recalling 2.15 million vehicles over a potentially faulty door latch issue, the company announced in a news release Wednesday.

The cars may have be affected by a faulty spring in the door that keeps it from closing properly. “If the door latches after repeated attempts to shut it, there is potential for the door to unlatch while driving, increasing the risk of injury,” Ford stated.

The recall affects select Fiesta, C-Max, Focus, Mustang, Fusion, Escape, Transit Connect, Lincoln MKZ and MKC vehicles produced between 2011 and 2016. The vehicles may not have had all door latches replaced or repaired during recalls in 2015 and 2016.

Ford says the company isn’t aware of an accident or injury related to the condition.

See the affected vehicles below:

2011-14 Ford Fiesta vehicles built at Cuautitlán Assembly Plant, Jan. 26, 2010, to Oct. 31, 2013

2012-15 Ford Focus vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Oct. 4, 2010, to Jan. 31, 2015

2013-14 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, May 11, 2012, to Oct. 31, 2013

2013-14 Lincoln MKZ vehicles built at Hermosillo Assembly Plant, July 19, 2012, to Oct. 31, 2013

2013-15 Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, Dec. 23, 2011, to Jan. 31, 2015

2013-15 Ford C-MAX vehicles built at Michigan Assembly Plant, Feb. 2, 2012, to Jan. 31, 2015

2014 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, June 18, 2013, to Oct. 31, 2013

2014-16 Ford Transit Connect vehicles built at Valencia Body and Assembly Plant, from Aug. 9, 2013, to Feb. 1, 2016

2015 Ford Mustang vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Feb. 14, 2014, to April 30, 2015

2015 Lincoln MKC vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant, Nov. 18, 2013, to Jan. 31, 2015

Ford is also recalling more than 340,000 F-150 trucks over a fluid leak from the brake master cylinder that can cause the front brakes to malfunction.

Seven low-speed crashes with two injuries have been tied to the issue.

Ford owners can visit the Ford website to see if their vehicle has been recalled.