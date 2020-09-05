For Labor Day weekend, local businesses offer options for customers to beat the heat

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – Higher temperatures aren’t always welcome in San Diego. Many have grown into and paid for a lifestyle of near-perfect weather. But when it does get warm, Patti Finnegan doesn’t mind.



“Ice cream is always cold,” she laughed.

The co-owner of Niederfranks had a steady line of customers Friday afternoon. Many pulled to the shop for a chance to stay cool, others a huge fan of the 48 flavors.

“I expect Labor Day alone will make things a little busier because people aren’t going to the beaches like they used to,” Finnegan said.

At the AMC Chula Vista 10, the day started getting busy just before 4 p.m.

“I bought my ticket the day before yesterday,” said Kiana Fagan, who arrived an hour before doors opened.



Most of the movie times for the night were sold out by 3 p.m., partly because of the reduced seating capacity inside. The movie theater only was able to hold 25% of its normal customers over social distancing concerns.



“It’s going to look kind of weird to see it spaced out,” Fagan said. “I’m used to seeing it packed. But I guess we got to make the best of it.”