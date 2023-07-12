DEL MAR, Calif. — Ciao, San Diego! L’Auberge Del Mar is bringing the Italian vibes to the North County area.

The high-end resort, located at 1540 Camino Del Mar, collaborated with local florist Native Poppy to create La Dolce Vita Pool Bar, according to hotel officials.

Blooms and lush greenery, along with handcrafted cocktails by the beach, captures the atmosphere of the Mediterranean.

Guests can bask in the sun while sipping on drinks like the Sorrento Spritz with limoncello liquor or Bellini Alla Pesca, which is made with housemade peach puree, prosecco and berries. If you are hungry, light bites on the menu include Weiser Farms Melon and Prosciutto and Suppli-Crispy Risotto Balls with parmigiano.

The pop-up experience will be available until Oct. 8, opening daily at 11 a.m. for hotel guests and 5 p.m. to the public. The bar closes daily at 8 p.m.

A Paint and Sip series is also in the plans this summer, offering live music and specially selected Italian wines while taking in the ocean views.