SAN DIEGO — For those looking to venture out for brunch, there’s a unique dining experience in North Park that will have you flipping your own hot cakes.

At Flap Your Jacks, a casual breakfast-forward eatery on University Avenue, each table is equipped with its own pancake griddle, allowing guests to F.Y.O. (Flip Your Own) pancakes.

Breakfast and brunch-goers can choose from an array of homemade batter flavors and a wide selection of mix-ins, toppings and syrups.

For instance, when it comes to batter options there’s the buttermilk, banana bread, chocolate, red velvet, Oreo crumbs, along with seasonal flavors.

When you consider your mix-ins and toppings, the possibilities are many. Flappers can toss in banana slices, blueberries, chocolate or peanut butter chips, popular candy bar chunks, mini marshmallows, toasted coconut, caramelized bacon bits, and more.

Flap Your Jacks has several other menu items for those who prefer to watch the flapping fun while enjoying a dish beyond the griddle.

One example, is the Power Frittata. This open-faced omelet comes with potatoes, asparagus, roasted peppers, tomato, mozzarella, and basil.

Or you can go for the Mediterranean Avocado Toast with hummus, poached egg, Za’atar-infused olive oil, crispy chickpeas and pumpkin seeds.

The full Flap Your Jacks menu can be found here.

Chef Sergio Howland, the kitchen charge at this North Park restaurant, joined FOX 5 in studio Thursday to explain one of their newest menu items — the Orange Pancakes.

These specialty flapjacks are made with made with ricotta cheese, orange zest, fresh berries, orange syrup, sugar crumble, and mascarpone-whipped cream.

‘We have sandwiches, we have a burger, so you can come for lunch, you can come for late breakfast and definitely don’t wait until the weekend,” said Chef Howland.