First-ever spring Restaurant Week kicks off under orange tier

LITTLE ITALY, Calif. — Restaurant Week is taking place during the spring for the first time and it’s kicking off as the county enjoys looser restrictions under the orange tier.

Allegro, a brand new restaurant in Little Italy, had to delay its opening because of the pandemic. It’s now open for customers inside and out just in time for the special event.

“We are back to our normal life kind of, you know, people very excited to go out,” Allegro Chef Marco Provino said. “They’re happy. They want to be with people.”

Provino said after six months of restriction-related delays, Allegro opened in February to help kick off the first spring Restaurant Week. Customers can get a three-course meal of their choice for $40 a person.

“We have a couple dishes from our 3-course menu for $40 dollars,” Provino said. “We have our beautiful New York steak with the mushroom, truffle fry.”

Restaurant Week is taking place April 11-18 with restaurants all over San Diego County offering two- or three-course menus at affordable prices.

“We saw the menu,” customer Michael Simpkins. “I’m going to definitely go for the salmon. It’s great and the price, you can’t beat it.”

Under looser restrictions, restaurants can operate at 50% capacity or 200 customers, whichever is fewer. Customers still have to social distance and wear masks until seated.

“We do take our precautions when we go out,” Jacqueline Simpkins said. “We see places where they constantly clean and are very cautious on social distancing, and I think that being a tourist in San Diego, I felt really great.”

A spokesperson said San Diego Restaurant Week arrives just in time to spark new life into businesses struggling during the pandemic and bring the San Diego culinary community back to life.