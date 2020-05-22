Fashion Valley Mall reopens Saturday

SAN DIEGO — Fashion Valley Mall will reopen to the public on Saturday, a mall spokesperson said in an email.

The mall, located at 7007 Friars Road in Mission Valley, will open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Going forward, mall hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays, the spokesperson said. Exactly which stores will be open for business will be posted on the Fashion Valley website on Saturday.

Fashion Valley will be the first mall to reopen in San Diego County under the state’s stage 2 reopening plan. The four Westfield shopping centers, including Westfield UTC, Mission Valley, North County and Plaza Bonita, announced earlier this week that they will reopen to the public on May 29.

All of the mall reopenings come after approval by the state this week of a San Diego County plan which called for dine-in restaurants and in-store retail to reopen with modifications.

Simon Property Group, Fashion Valley’s owner, published a document detailing the protocols they are implementing to minimize the exposure of mall employees and shoppers to COVID-19. The measures include enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of public areas, employee health screening and the use of face coverings by employees and customers. Free masks and sanitizing wipes will be available for shoppers at some mall entrances and at the mall office.

Simon Property Group closed Fashion Valley and two other malls in the county on March 18 because of the coronavirus pandemic. At that time, it said the malls would reopen on March 29. Instead, the closure has lasted more than two months.

