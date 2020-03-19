Fashion Valley, 2 local outlet malls temporarily close

SAN DIEGO — Fashion Valley, Carlsbad Premium Outlets and Las Americas Premium Outlets will temporarily close due to the coronavirus pandemic, Simon Property Group announced Wednesday.

The Indianapolis-based company issued the temporary closure for all of its retail properties in the U.S.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Simon.

The measure took effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will end March 29.