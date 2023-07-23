SAN MARCOS, Calif. — What started as a booth at local farmers markets has now evolved into a brick-and-mortar empanadas eatery in North County.

If you haven’t sank your teeth into an artisanal Argentinian pastry made by Matias Bienati, the founder of Milonga Empanadas, then your opportunity to do so has arrived.

With influences from his Argentinian heritage and professional experience working in Michelin-star kitchens, Bienati is now serving handcrafted savory pastries at a storefront in San Marcos.

Milonga Empanadas will occupy the space located at 251 N City Dr. Suite 128E, which most recently housed award- winning Wynston’s Ice Cream that moved to a larger location in the area last summer.

“We are excited to open the doors of our first brick-and-mortar location in North City,” said Bienati. “The team at Sea Breeze Properties has been extremely welcoming and instrumental in supporting our expansion to our first permanent storefront. It is a big step in our growth and their team is giving us a unique opportunity to establish solid roots in an incubator space where another culinary business got its successful start. We’ve already been warmly welcomed at the weekly farmer’s market at North City so this seemed like a great place to take the next big step.”

The eatery owner says the empanadas are hand-made and freshly baked every day — never frozen — with all ingredients drawn from local purveyors.

On the menu, guests can expect to see his best-seller, which is the Criolla. This empanada is made with hand-cut prime steak, onions and olives. Another option is the Fugazza with caramelized onions, provolone, mozzarella, and fine herbs.

Also on the menu will be Argentinian-inspired desserts and homemade chimichurri. Bienati says he takes inspiration from the seasons, creating empanadas filled with fresh seasonal ingredients.

Milonga Empanadas will be open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon until 8 p.m.