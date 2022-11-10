EL CAJON, Calif. — As the holiday season gets into full swing, one East County tree farm is being recognized as one of the best places in the country to buy a holiday tree.

Family Christmas Tree Farm in El Cajon was ranked No. 4 on Yelp’s “Top Holiday Tree Farm Spots in the U.S.” list.

Three other California tree farms made Yelp’s top 25 list, with every single California location ranking in the top five.

Located at 300 Pepper Drive, the 10-acre farm has been providing holiday trees since 1972, according to their website. They also operate as a pumpkin patch for Halloween.

Guests have the opportunity to pick their own tree and even cut it down for themselves before taking it home.

“Hands down, the best place in the area to get a Christmas tree!” a Yelp reviewer said. “We had a very fun experience picking out our tree! My little boy ran through the trees probably thinking it was a forest!”

The tree farm will open on Nov. 25 for their 2022 Christmas tree season, according to their website. They are open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.