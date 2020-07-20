El Cajon distributing grant money to small businesses

EL CAJON, Calif — On Main Street in El Cajon it’s easy to see how the pandemic has taken a toll on small businesses.

In the windows there are plenty of “Closed” signs, “For Rent” signs – and some just boarded up.

But help is on the way in the form of a business grant program that’ll distribute nearly $2.5 million.

Councilmember Gary Kendrick said it’s a lifeline for businesses directly impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown.

“About 42% of restaurants indicated they would never open up again. We’re trying to save the ones that are left.,” said Kendrick. “We have a lot of other businesses that are really on the ropes. They have everything at stake right now. They’re just trying to pay the rent.”

Joel Scalzitti, owner of Main Street Donuts & Deli, just filled out his application for a grant.

“I was closed down for a little over two months. All my neighbors are going out of business and it’s been tough,” said Scalzitti.

The city put together a diverse nine-member committee which will determine how the money is distributed.

“It’s kind of a mix: business people, community people. The city put the trust on us. We appreciate that. We understand the businesses more than a government employee, you know,” said Dr. Noori Barka, a committee member.

Non-essential businesses get 70 percent of the funds, with grants up to $30,000.

Essential businesses which have lost more than 50 percent of sales get 20 percent, with grants up to $15,000.

And restaurants get 10 percent, with grants up to $10,000.

“There won’t be enough money to go to everyone that deserves it, but we’re going to do our best to spread it around,” said Kendrick.

The city is taking applications, through July and will distribute the money by September 1. Details about the program are on the El Cajon city website.