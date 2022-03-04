SAN DIEGO – An East Village restaurant is donating a portion of proceeds to help provide Ukrainian refugees with warm meals.

Callie has been around less than a year in the East Village at 1195 Island Ave., but it’s quickly found success and support. Now the restaurant’s owner and chef Travis Swikard wants to pay it forward, working with an organization known for providing meals in times of crisis.

“Feels like you’re kind of helpless,” Swikard said. “You want to be there with them to fight for what’s right. I think the best thing to do is just send money and know that the money is landing in the right hands.”

Swikard was one of many looking for the right way to donate. He turned to a cause that was personal and chose to donate to the efforts of world-renowned chef José Andrés. Andrés is also the founder of World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit devoted to providing meals in the wake of disaster.

“As a chef, that’s who we are. We want to be able to make sure that people are nourished and happy. There’s nothing better than give the gift of food,” Swikard said.

All week, the restaurant is setting aside $5 from every “Aleppo chicken” sold, the restaurant’s top-selling item. The proceeds go directly toward World Central Kitchen.

Swikard says Callie usually sells about 55-60 chicken dishes each night with a goal of donating about $3,000 or more if people were more inclined to order the dish knowing where a portion of the proceeds go.

Andrés and his organization have been on the ground in Ukraine and Poland, providing updates every step of the way.

The fundraiser at Callie wraps up Sunday.